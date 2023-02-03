Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
The Puppet Master: UA’s Lloyd goes deep in his bench in rout of OSU, UA has won six straight games
As Arizona was getting ready to attempt to extend its comfortable lead over Oregon State on Saturday night, Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa approached Tommy Lloyd to say if he wanted to they could sit so the bench could get some important playing time. “They’re great teammates,” Lloyd said....
allsportstucson.com
Matt Vinson, former Tanque Verde assistant under Jay Dobyns, suffers life-threatening brain ailment
Former Tanque Verde High School coach Jay Dobyns, a standout when he played at Sahuaro High School and Arizona in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and his son Jack recently made an emergency trip to Odessa, Texas, to check on former Hawks assistant Matt Vinson’s brain ailment that has threatened his life. Vinson, a former teammate of Jack’s at Chadron (Neb.) State, coached with Tanque Verde in 2020 before leaving to Odessa High School with Jack in 2021. Jack returned to Tucson last season to coach again with his dad at Tanque Verde. Jay Dobyns resigned from Tanque Verde after last season following three years with the program. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Vinson and his family. Jay Dobyns wrote the following about Vinson’s recent ordeal:
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month: Sabino basketball player Weston Haebig
Before Sabino senior guard Weston Haebig rejoined his team on Jan. 10 following seven to eight weeks out with a broken elbow, the Sabercats were 6-9 overall. They were in the midst of losing seven out of their previous eight games at that point. Since his return, Sabino is 7-2,...
allsportstucson.com
IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!
CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
