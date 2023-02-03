ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After the earthquake in Buffalo on Monday morning, people might ask the question, “How often do earthquakes happen in New York State?”. The earthquake in Buffalo reached a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale. This resulted in houses getting cracks on the walls and bricks getting shaken off of chimneys. Bricks can be seen on sidewalks in parts of Buffalo neighborhoods.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO