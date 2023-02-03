ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted.
FLORIDA STATE
WETM

As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
MARYLAND STATE
WETM

USGS reports earthquake in Western New York State

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An earthquake occurred this morning in western New York, registering at magnitude 3.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service says “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

How often does New York State get large earthquakes?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After the earthquake in Buffalo on Monday morning, people might ask the question, “How often do earthquakes happen in New York State?”. The earthquake in Buffalo reached a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale. This resulted in houses getting cracks on the walls and bricks getting shaken off of chimneys. Bricks can be seen on sidewalks in parts of Buffalo neighborhoods.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s best amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy