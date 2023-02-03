Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
WETM
Disney faces losing control of its kingdom with Florida bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted.
WETM
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
WETM
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has...
WETM
USGS reports earthquake in Western New York State
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An earthquake occurred this morning in western New York, registering at magnitude 3.8. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service says “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by...
WETM
How often does New York State get large earthquakes?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After the earthquake in Buffalo on Monday morning, people might ask the question, “How often do earthquakes happen in New York State?”. The earthquake in Buffalo reached a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale. This resulted in houses getting cracks on the walls and bricks getting shaken off of chimneys. Bricks can be seen on sidewalks in parts of Buffalo neighborhoods.
WETM
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s best amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the...
Comments / 0