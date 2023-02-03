BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle entered its 12th day on Monday. Greg Lucas, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said the agency is planning to do routine beach patrols in the area of Holden and Sunset beaches of North Carolina to look for the 23-year-old, who has been missing since Jan. 26 when he disappeared while duck hunting with another person in the area of the north jetties near North Myrtle Beach.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO