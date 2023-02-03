ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

mychamplainvalley.com

Missouri man who killed 4 executed despite innocence claims

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Hochul proposes $92.5M for ORDA funding

After almost 500 million dollar investment ahead of the FISU World University Games, the Olympic Regional Development Authority is expecting another round of capital investment from New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $92.5 million dollar investment for ORDA as part of the executive budget she announced last week.

