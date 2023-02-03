Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Cade Renfroe signs with Delta State
At a signing ceremony at Pike Liberal Arts School senior Cade Renfroe signed his letter-of-intent to continue his football career at Delta State University in Mississippi on Feb. 7. Renfroe chose to sign with Delta State over offers from other schools like North Alabama, West Alabama and Belhaven. Renfroe also...
Troy Messenger
Lady Trojans, Rebels and Dawgs advance in area tournament
The Charles Henderson, Zion Chapel and Pike County girls’ teams all advanced in their area basketball tournaments on Tuesday night. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans earned a hard-fought 41-37 overtime win over Greenville in the Class 5A, Area 4 Semifinals on Tuesday. It was the second CHHS overtime win in the last three games.
Troy Messenger
CHHS competes at state indoor track meet
A number of Charles Henderson High School athletes competed in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham this weekend. In the Class 4A-5A Division, the CHHS boys finished 12th overall and the girls finished 13th overall, while CHHS took home two bronze medals...
Troy Messenger
Troy University graduate student discovers new species of mud dragon
While conducting research for her master’s thesis, Troy University graduate student Madison Kennedy found a new kind of mud dragon and named it in memory of her late brother. A mud dragon is a microscopic creature in the phylum Kinorhyncha that lives on the bottom of the ocean. She...
Troy Messenger
John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference deemed another great success
Troy University and the City of Troy hosted the Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference on Friday and Saturday at the Trojan Center Lamar Higgins Ballrooms and the Trojan Center Theater. The 2023 conference speakers were Larry D. Thornton Sr. president and owner of Thornton Enterprises, author and artist, and...
Troy Messenger
Ray Money Jr. looks to bring fun and comedy to back to his hometown
Comedian, and Troy native, Ray Money Jr. will be bringing his “Lovers or Friends” standup comedy show to Flo’s Kitchen in Troy this Saturday, Feb. 11. Love will actually have two different shows that night, a “clean” show at 6:30 p.m. and an “uncut” show at 9:30 p.m.
Troy Messenger
Upcoming Extension Service programs
The Pike County Extension Office will, again this year, be a local site for the VITA Tax Program. “We will do a “drop off” option again this year,” said Abby Peters, Pike County Extension coordinator. “Starting in February each day until March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Troy Messenger
TAC presents Louis Armstrong tribute Friday
The Troy Arts Council will present Longineu Parsons and his jazz band in a tribute to Louis Armstrong at 7 p.m. Friday at the Claudia Crosby Theater. Tickets available via troyartscouncil.com. “Louis Armstrong? Who’s’ that? the younger generations might ask. “Louis Armstrong? That’s Satchmo!” the older generations would...
Troy Messenger
Pike Animal Shelter sponsors Kids’ Animal Coloring Contest
The Pike Animal Shelter is sponsoring an animal coloring contest with a two-fold purpose: To encourage kids to visit the animals at the shelter and to increase the opportunities for shelter animals to find forever homes. “Everybody enjoys the fellowship and friendship of company, and, so do the animals at...
Comments / 0