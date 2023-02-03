Subcuticular sutures following elective hepatobiliary surgery may reduce site infections

Read full article on original website
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
ajmc.com
CPAP Improves Lung Function in Patients With Sleep Apnea and COPD
Compared with patients with poor continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) compliance, patients with good CPAP compliance saw improvements in lung function after 12 months. Patients with good compliance to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment had a lower number of acute exacerbations related to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (AECOPD) and showed improved lung function and COPD-related symptoms, compared to those with poor compliance, according to a study on patients with overlap syndrome (OS) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and COPD.
2minutemedicine.com
Clinical outcomes of chronic and acute pediatric osteomyelitis
1. Pediatric patients under 18 years with chronic osteomyelitis were more likely to have long-term orthopedic follow-up, pathologic fractures, and require multiple surgeries, compared to patients with acute osteomyelitis. 2. There were no differences in rates of limb length discrepancies, readmission rates, or fatality, between acute and chronic osteomyelitis pediatric...
2minutemedicine.com
Low-dose pirfenidone may be noninferior to standard dosing in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
1. For patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), there was no difference in pulmonary function and efficacy between patients on low-dose pirfenidone compared to standard dose. 2. Patients on low-dose pirfenidone were more likely to be older than those on standard dose, and were also more likely to report experiencing...
2minutemedicine.com
Age-related macular degeneration may be associated with depression risk
1. In a large population-based cohort, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diagnosis was associated with increased risk for depression onset. 2. Visual disability related to AMD was associated with a further significant increase in depression risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the...
2minutemedicine.com
Former professional football players may be at greater risk of chronic disease
1. In this retrospective cohort study, there was an increased prevalence of age-, race-, and body mass index (BMI)-adjusted cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and neurodegenerative diseases in former professional American-style football (ASF) players compared to the general population. 2. Additionally, the proportion of individuals without any chronic diseases was lower in former...
2minutemedicine.com
Molnupiravir does not reduce COVID-19-related hospitalizations in vaccinated adults
1. All-cause hospitalizations and deaths were reported in 1% of patients in the molnupiravir and usual care groups, with no significant differences. 2. The molnupiravir group reported a quicker time to recovery and quicker time to symptom severity reduction compared to usual care only. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study...
2minutemedicine.com
Moderately accelerated cardiac pacing may be beneficial in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction
1. Quality of life at one year was improved in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) who had accelerated cardiac pacing versus those who had usual care cardiac pacing. 2. Accelerated pacing was also associated with lowered B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) levels and increased activity. Level of...
2minutemedicine.com
Faecal haemoglobin concentrations associated with mortality and cause of death in colorectal cancer screening
1. In this prospective cohort study, fecal hemoglobin concentration (f-Hb) was associated with all-cause mortality in Danish citizens aged 50-74. 2. Higher fecal-hemoglobin concentration (f-Hb) was associated with mortality from all causes excluding colorectal cancer (CRC), as well as mortality from cardiovascular, respiratory, or other cancer-related causes. Evidence Rating Level:...
2minutemedicine.com
Protein-truncating variants in apolipoprotein B and PCSK9 genes associated with lower exposure to atherogenic LDL cholesterol and risk of coronary heart disease
1. In this genetic association study, among 209 537 participants, a protein-truncating variant (PTV) was identified in 0.4% of individuals, with an estimated untreated LDL cholesterol concentration of 32% to 37% lower in PTV carriers vs noncarriers. 2. The estimated coronary heart disease risk by age 75 was 3.7% in...
2minutemedicine.com
Exercise may be as effective as pharmacotherapy in managing osteoarthritis pain
1. In this network meta-analysis, there was no difference between exercise, oral non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and paracetamol with respect to pain relief associated with osteoarthritis (OA) at up to 24 weeks of follow-up. 2. Furthermore, there was no significant difference between the three groups with respect to functional improvement...
