wymt.com
Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
Authorities search for missing 22-year-old Somerset woman
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
wymt.com
Police: No serious injuries following incident involving child at Wayne County elementary school
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were called to a Wayne County school Friday morning following a report of a student being hit by a car. Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said it happened in the parking lot of Walker Elementary School in Monticello. We’re told the student was knocked...
Hardin County family in need of assistance after devastating house fire
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County family is in need of dire assistance after a house fire destroyed everything they owned over the weekend. John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools, said the family of a student who attends Meadow View Elementary School "just hasn't been able to find any help."
Why deer are overpopulating Lincoln County, what residents want
Lincoln County residents are saying too many car accidents are occurring, because there are too many dear. Here's how they see fit to curb deer overpopulation.
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
935wain.com
City Of Columbia Project Included As Gov. Beshear Approves Requests To Improve Local Streets And Roads
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gov. Andy Beshear today, Monday, February 6th, 2023, announced that he has approved requests from 18 cities and counties across Kentucky for transportation funding with which to improve local streets and roads. The discretionary funding, which totals $1,893,569, is administered through the Department...
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: January 2023
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments Feb No. 23-CR-00014 thru 23-CR-00019_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)...
WLKY.com
Hardin County police warning of scammers after 2 report bank accounts wiped out
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Scammers recently wiped out the bank accounts of two people in Hardin County. According to Detective Mac Slack, with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, the victims were older and each lost more than $10,000. "I felt horrible, these folks have worked all their life, saved...
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
lakercountry.com
Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
WHAS 11
Who is Anna Cummins? | Woman identified as body found in Boyle County
After more than a week of testing, the human remains found in Boyle County, Kentucky are not Andrea Knabel's. But who is the woman police identified?
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 30, 2023
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Tina L. Logsdon, 53, and Teddy A. Weiss, 53, both of Glasgow. Kathy J. Browning, 63, and Victor L. Gregory, 67, both of Glasgow. Jan. 19, 2023:. Tina R. Garmon, 45, and Milton, B....
wnky.com
Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Arrested After Allegedly Dropping Woman Off At Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An update from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office:. Sheriff Bobby Jones reports that the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Normandy Lane in Pulaski County. Sheriff Jones stated that Natosha Robinson, age 44, was dropped off at Lake Cumberland...
935wain.com
Mayor Hoots Proclaims Family Resource And Youth Services Coordinator Appreciation Week
The week of February 6th through February 10th, 2023, has been proclaimed as Family Resource and Youth Services Coordinator Appreciation Week, as the result of a proclamation issued by Mayor Pamela Hoots. The proclamation notes in part that the “Family Resource and Youth Services Centers remove the non-academic barriers to...
