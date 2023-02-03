ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, KY

wymt.com

Sheriff: Person of interest arrested during traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop. Wayne County deputies stopped a car on Highway 833 after noticing the license plate expired in 2021. Deputies learned the driver had a suspended license, was wanted on a warrant and was a person...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites

Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: January 2023

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictments Feb No. 23-CR-00014 thru 23-CR-00019_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Semi crashes into Kentucky home

FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Jan. 30, 2023

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office. Tina L. Logsdon, 53, and Teddy A. Weiss, 53, both of Glasgow. Kathy J. Browning, 63, and Victor L. Gregory, 67, both of Glasgow. Jan. 19, 2023:. Tina R. Garmon, 45, and Milton, B....
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – A man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Allen County. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Sunday around 8:30 p.m. on Maysville Road. Police say a probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a plastic...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY

