WATCH: Biden Laughs Out Loud at Reporter’s China Spy Balloon Question
President Joe Biden laughed out loud at a reporter’s question on the spy balloon that was sent by China and shot down off the coast of the U.S. Saturday. Biden spoke briefly with reporters as he arrived at the White House Monday afternoon, and was peppered with questions about the balloon that captured the media’s attention for several days, spurred angst from his critics, and was shot down on Saturday.
WATCH: Maria Bartiromo Asks if Chinese Spy Balloon Dropped ‘Surveillance Products Powered By Solar Energy’
Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo questioned if China’s spy balloon was able to bug a large swath of the United States before it was shot down over the weekend. Bartiromo led Sunday Morning Futures with a recap of the spy balloon’s traversal through America before it was downed off of the U.S. east coast. President Joe Biden told reporters he knew of the balloon on Wednesday and wanted it shot down, but he deferred to the Pentagon’s advice to wait and avoid the potential damages from falling debris.
‘That’s Just Factually Wrong’: Biden Economic Adviser Battles with Neil Cavuto in Crosstalk-Riddled Interview
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tangled with White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Cavuto began the interview by pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings when it comes to his handling of the economy, with 61% disapproving according to the latest Fox News poll. The survey was taken before the release of the January jobs report, which showed a gain of 517,000 jobs – well over the anticipated 188,000 or so.
