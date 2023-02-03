Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo questioned if China’s spy balloon was able to bug a large swath of the United States before it was shot down over the weekend. Bartiromo led Sunday Morning Futures with a recap of the spy balloon’s traversal through America before it was downed off of the U.S. east coast. President Joe Biden told reporters he knew of the balloon on Wednesday and wanted it shot down, but he deferred to the Pentagon’s advice to wait and avoid the potential damages from falling debris.

2 DAYS AGO