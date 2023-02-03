Widespread power outage in Town of Chenango

TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – According to the Broome County Office of Emergency Services, there is a widespread power outage in the Town of Chenango.

Due to the frigid temperatures and the wind chill warning, Broome County has opened the following shelters for residents without heat.

First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge – 740 River Road, Binghamton (open until 2)

Northern Broome Senior Center – 12 Strongs Place, Whitney Point (open until 3)

Town of Chenango Town Hall – 1529 State Route 12, Binghamton (open until 4)

According to NYSEG, there are currently 1,539 customers without power.

