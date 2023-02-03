Matt Gaetz Expresses Concern About Removing Ilhan Omar From Committee, Worries it Could Happen to Him: ‘Not The Best Feeling In The World’

Read full article on original website
Rick Scott Ratchets Up Tensions with McConnell After Committee Removal, Accuses Him of ‘Caving’ to Democrats
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) hit back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell removed him from the Commerce Committee. Scott’s ouster is widely regarded as retaliation after he unsuccessfully challenged the Kentuckian for the top leadership spot in the Senate Republican conference. McConnell, who defeated Scott by a vote of 37 to 10 in November, also removed Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) from the committee after he nominated Scott for the position.
McConnell Denies He Ousted Rick Scott from Committee in Retaliation for Leadership Challenge: ‘That’s Just Not True’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) denied he removed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) from the Commerce Committee because the Floridian challenged him for the GOP’s top leadership position. Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, McConnell told Martha MacCallum that Scott’s bid to unseat him as...
‘Clearly We Don’t Have a White Supremacy Issue’: Republican Anna Luna Asks Border Patrol Whether Most Agents Are White or Hispanic
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) was one of multiple House Republicans who laid into her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday over a tweet claiming the GOP lawmakers were pushing White nationalism with their hearing on border security. In a Tuesday tweet, the Oversight Committee Democrats accused Republicans of amplifying “White nationalist...
WATCH: Gosar Parrots ‘Great Replacement’ Conspiracy Theory, Doesn’t Get Answer He’s Looking For When Asks If Border Walls Work
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) accused President Joe Biden of intentionally trying to stoke the southern border crisis in an effort to change the U.S. electorate during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday. “So I represent much of Yuma County and where my constituents are hit hard by this Biden...
Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Democrats Accusing GOP of Pushing White Nationalism at Border Hearing: ‘I’m Not Doing That!’
Florida Republican Byron Donalds took exception Tuesday to Democrats saying that Republicans are spreading White nationalism with the hearing on border security. There were several Republicans who brought up the issue during the House Oversight hearing, but Rep. Donalds, who is Black, was the first, doing so before the hearing even got to the questions and answers about border policy and and border patrol.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Marco Rubio Tells a Skeptical Jake Tapper There’s ‘No Comparison’ Between This Chinese Spy Balloon and Those That Flew Above U.S. on Trump’s Watch
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued “no comparison” could be made between this week’s Chinese spy balloon incident, and those that encroached on U.S. airspace back when Donald Trump was president. The Senate Intelligence Committee vice chairman joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the political messaging...
Kevin McCarthy Slams Democrats Over ‘Four Years of Runaway Spending’ That Includes Half the Trump Era
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave remarks at the Capitol on Monday and blasted Democrats for racking up debt accumulated during the presidency of Donald Trump. Since President Joe Biden took office, Republicans have rediscovered a desire for fiscal responsibility and lean federal spending. House Republicans are attempting to use their newfound majority to force the White House and Democratic-controlled Senate to agree to cut spending as a condition for raising the debt limit.
Gingrich Argues Biden Is Only ‘Suggester-in-Chief’: ‘The American Military Just Ignored Him’ Regarding the Balloon
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-GA) added his voice again Monday to the furor on the right regarding the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. last week. In a conversation with Fox News anchor John Roberts, Gingrich argued that – according to the White House – the U.S. military ignored President Joe Biden’s order to shoot down the balloon for several days.
Freshman Democrat Takes On ‘Open Border’ Criticism, Pushes Law Enforcement on Whether or Not They Just ‘Allow Everyone to Come In’
Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) used his time during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on border security Tuesday to ask top border officials whether or not they did in fact change their policies and enforcement tactics when President Joe Biden took office. Both Chief Border Patrol Agents John Modlin...
Twitter Freezes Republican Senator’s Account Over Hunting Photo, Replaces Every Tweet With Violation Message
Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana has had his Twitter account “frozen” and his tweets replaced with a message about the “Sensitive media policy” for his profile image that featured a hunting photo. The hashtag #FreeSteveDaines trended overnight on Twitter as users shared screenshots of the...
Ted Cruz Predicts Biden Won’t Run, Speculates Top Democrats Are Behind Unflattering Coverage of Kamala Harris: ‘Knives Are Coming’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to a New York Times article about Vice President Kamala Harris and whether Democratic Party insiders think she’s up to the task of leading the country. President Joe Biden, who is 80 has strongly indicated he will run for reelection. If he were to...
Fox’s Sean Duffy Goes There on Outnumbered: Joe Biden is ‘Compromised’
Fox News contributor Sean Duffy dropped all veneer of analytic speculation by declaring his opinion that President Joe Biden is “compromised” by the Chinese. The Republican former congressman and co-host of Fox Business’ The Bottom Line was Outnumbered’s #OneLuckyGuy on Monday, and he joined the panel to discuss the push for Congress to ban TikTok and cut off the data collection from the Chinese-owned social media platform. The topic drew renewed interest after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon last week after it floated across a large swath of the country.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Grills Republican James Comer for Having ‘No Evidence’ Behind Claim Chinese Spy Balloon Had ‘Bioweapons
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Rep. James Comer (R-KY) over his suggestion that the Chinese spy balloon first spotted last week over Montana could contain bioweapons from Wuhan. Appearing on CNN This Morning, Collins pushed Comer, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer on this statement multiple...
Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Suggests Biden Needed ‘Permission’ from China Before Shooting Down Spy Balloon
Fox & Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy doubled down on her claims that the U.S. Military didn’t shoot down the Chinese spy balloon faster because President Joe Biden sought “permission” from China beforehand. On Saturday, Fox & Friends fumed at the Biden administration’s inaction against the spy balloon,...
Biden Covid Advisor Wishes He Found ‘Common Ground’ With Tucker Carlson
White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico. Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.
‘That’s Just Factually Wrong’: Biden Economic Adviser Battles with Neil Cavuto in Crosstalk-Riddled Interview
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto tangled with White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Cavuto began the interview by pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings when it comes to his handling of the economy, with 61% disapproving according to the latest Fox News poll. The survey was taken before the release of the January jobs report, which showed a gain of 517,000 jobs – well over the anticipated 188,000 or so.
Boebert Gives Political Sermon Suggesting God Used Her to Stand Up to Demons Including ‘A Speaker of the House’
Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) jested while addressing a conference at a Dallas church over the weekend that God compelled her to stand up against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to become House speaker – suggesting along the way that he is a “demon.”. “Ladies, I know...
Brutal NY Times Profile of Kamala Harris Questions Her ‘Political Liability’ for Biden 2024: ‘She Has Not Distinguished Herself’
A New York Times profile of Vice President Kamala Harris painted her political future as murky at best as she reportedly struggles to gain the confidence of fellow Democrats. A number of Democrats speaking to the outlet anonymously cast doubt on Harris being a potential 2024 presidential nominee and said she’d failed to define her role in the administration.
