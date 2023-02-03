ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh

By Colleen West
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OomYc_0kbTNP4J00

A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.

On Thursday, Washington State Patrol troopers received a LoJack notification for a possible stolen truck in the Marysville area.

A trooper found the silver 2005 Ford F-150 with a man slumped behind the wheel at 83rd Avenue Northeast and 96th Street Northeast in Marysville. Additional troopers arrived and set up spike strips in case the driver tried to flee.

Patrol vehicles were also parked in front of and behind the truck before troopers tried to speak with the driver.

When the driver awoke, troopers turned on their lights. The driver then rammed the patrol vehicles several times and created enough room so he could flee, but both rear tires of the Ford were flattened by the spike strips, according to WSP.

Because troopers had reasonable suspicion that the driver was under the influence, a pursuit was authorized, and WSP asked for help from the Marysville Police Department, including a K-9 unit.

The chase went through Marysville and stopped on State Route 529 on the Ebey Slough Bridge, where the driver of the Ford got out and jumped off the bridge into the marsh below.

When K-9 Steele and his handler arrived, they worked with Marysville police and troopers to take the man into custody.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington State Patrol is asking for information on a drive-by shooting in Gold Bar

The Washington State Patrol is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened in Gold Bar on Jan. 28, according to the WSP. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., in the area of State Route 2 and Reiter Road, or milepost 30. A man riding a dirt bike westbound on SR 2 from Forest Service Road #62, or milepost 33.56, allegedly fired a single round from a handgun at the intersection of westbound SR 2 and Reiter Road. He hit the back of a white 2016 Cadillac Escalade. No injuries were reported.
GOLD BAR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting Tuesday

Snohomish County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Arlington Tuesday. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 9:12 a.m. One man was shot. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Two suspects fled the scene and are wanted by the sheriff’s office.
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma officers catch two armed robbery suspects after they tried to rob businesses

Tacoma officers caught and arrested two men who allegedly tried to rob businesses, according to the Tacoma Police Department. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., officers went to an armed robbery of a business in the 8400 block of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. Officers used surveillance videos to find a man in a parked car a few blocks away. The 33-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for first-degree robbery, according to Tacoma officers. Later on Tuesday, at 3:38 p.m., officers went to a reported armed robbery of a business in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

2 suspects sought after fleeing from traffic stop in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement is search for two suspects who allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Saturday in East Wenatchee. Police have probable cause to arrest Echo Burnam and Robert Britt for felony eluding, rendering criminal assistance and obstructing law enforcement, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Horse Killed by Hit and Run Driver in North Bend-Snoqualmie Police Seek Public Assistance

[This article contains details that some might find difficult to read. Be aware of that before reading on.]. Longtime local Wendy Clark has been in the valley her entire life. She grew up in Snoqualmie before moving to North Bend, where she started riding when she was able to sit up. Says Clark, “my family always has had horses, and I spent tons of time on the back of our ponies riding up on the ridge where all the houses are now.”
NORTH BEND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two Seattle teens allegedly committed crimes and then unknowingly drove to officers

Seattle police arrested two teenagers for allegedly having a gun and driving a stolen car early Saturday morning in South Beacon Hill, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 5:18 a.m., two officers were in the car on the way to join another two officers who had already arrived at a disturbance on 38th Avenue South. The teenagers unknowingly drove to precisely where the police were headed, the report said. The two officers, on their way, saw a Hyundai with no lights on running a red light near Holly Park Drive South and South Myrtle Place. The Hyundai then turned onto 38th Avenue South and was blocked in by a bus, a truck, and the other two officers’ car. Seeing they were blocked in, the teenagers immediately ran out of the car. In such a hurry, the driver forgot to put the car in park, and it rolled forward and hit an unoccupied parked car.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle Police investigating after finding man dead in Rainier Valley apartment

Seattle Detectives are investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment in Rainier Valley on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department. At 6:58 a.m., patrol officers were called to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Rainier Avenue South for reports of a possible dead person. Police arrived and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds who was clearly dead, the report said. Homicide Detectives responded and will lead the ongoing investigation. Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police arrest man after shooting gun and threatening victim

A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after firing a gun into the air, threatening a person and fleeing in a stolen car, according to the Auburn Police Department. At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, victims reported a man driving a black Honda CRZ fired a semi-automatic pistol into the air in the 600 block of 7th Street Southeast. A person reported the man threatened him by saying, “I see you. I know where you live. I am coming back for you.” According to witnesses, the man then fired into the ground and left in the Honda.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Man arrested for raping woman at knifepoint near downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Seattle Police say they were called to an apartment Saturday at 7:23 p.m. A woman reported to officers a man snuck into her secure building as another tenant was leaving, and while she had her apartment door left open for ventilation, he went into her unit with a knife and raped her.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two single-family homes in Renton appear to have been robbed by the same people

Two single-family homes were robbed in Renton on Friday and Saturday and are believed to be by the same people, a report from the Renton Police Department said. On Feb. 3 at 8:04 p.m., officers were sent to Hoquiam Place Northeast for a home robbery. A video showed the two alleged burlers in the home. The first was described as a Black man, around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 150 pounds, slim build, wearing a dark balaclava, black jacket, red underwear, and black pants.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
117K+
Followers
156K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy