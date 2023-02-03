DUI suspect rams patrol car, jumps into Snohomish County marsh

A man found slumped over the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen fled from troopers when he awoke to find patrol vehicles around him.

On Thursday, Washington State Patrol troopers received a LoJack notification for a possible stolen truck in the Marysville area.

A trooper found the silver 2005 Ford F-150 with a man slumped behind the wheel at 83rd Avenue Northeast and 96th Street Northeast in Marysville. Additional troopers arrived and set up spike strips in case the driver tried to flee.

Patrol vehicles were also parked in front of and behind the truck before troopers tried to speak with the driver.

When the driver awoke, troopers turned on their lights. The driver then rammed the patrol vehicles several times and created enough room so he could flee, but both rear tires of the Ford were flattened by the spike strips, according to WSP.

Because troopers had reasonable suspicion that the driver was under the influence, a pursuit was authorized, and WSP asked for help from the Marysville Police Department, including a K-9 unit.

The chase went through Marysville and stopped on State Route 529 on the Ebey Slough Bridge, where the driver of the Ford got out and jumped off the bridge into the marsh below.

When K-9 Steele and his handler arrived, they worked with Marysville police and troopers to take the man into custody.