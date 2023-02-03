Read full article on original website
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Allure
How the Full Snow Moon on February 5 Will Impact You Astrologically
The weather outside is frightful, though the full moon in Leo will be anything but. Depending on where you're located, you may be in the midst of a serious cold snap, with temperatures dangerously low all over the U.S. It is therefore a small blessing that, during this often-dreary month of February, we receive a full moon in Leo, a warm-weather sign that brings with it a bit of fun energy to light up the darkness. On Sunday February 5, 2023, at 1:28 p.m. (EST), the full moon — or, the "Full Snow Moon," but more on that in a moment — will culminate.
Elite Daily
The February 2023 Full Snow Moon Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs Most
The winter months have been keeping temps cold AF, but the cosmos are here to spice things up. Despite it’s literally chilling name, the February 2023 full Snow Moon will heat up the day-to-day for four zodiac signs, all of which have one thing in common: their fixed modality. As fixed signs, they tend to be the most resistant to change, but as the full moon illuminates the sky on Sunday, Feb. 5, these signs will be the main ones invited to embrace upheaval in ways that place them in the spotlight.
Elite Daily
The February 2023 Full Snow Moon's Spiritual Meaning Is Special
If you’ve been feeling a bit more isolated than usual, you’ve just been personally victimized by Aquarius season. Since Aquarius is a fixed air sign, this time of year tends to have a bit of an antisocial vibe to it, but the benefit is that it gives you a chance to prioritize your own unique perspectives and beliefs without too much outside influence. Now is the time to brainstorm new ways to innovate structures that aren’t as inclusive, and rebel against societal norms. Though you may not be acting on these ideas for attention, it’s bound to come your way. In fact, the spiritual meaning of the February 2023 full Snow Moon is all about welcoming the recognition you deserve for simply being you, so don’t be afraid to let your unfiltered self shine through.
Refinery29
Your Horoscope This Week: 5th to 11th February, 2023
Are you ready to receive everything you’ve been envisioning?. As the week begins, we’re fresh off the heels of a Leo full moon, and this dynamic lunation is encouraging all zodiac signs to step into bolder, more passionate avenues as we approach the astrological new year (which begins on 20th March, when the sun enters Aries).
Watch the moon eclipse Uranus tonight
On Saturday (Jan. 28), the moon will cover Uranus in the night sky during a lunar occultation for some regions of Earth. In other places, the two bodies will share a close approach to one another.
collective.world
There Are 5 Types Of Earth Angels — Which One Are You?
Earth angels are some of the most clairvoyant human beings within our world. Not only do they have an immense amount of love to give others, but they are also known for harboring a deep intuition, and an awe-inspiring amount of empathy within their souls. The most beautiful thing about earth angels is the fact that they feel like their life purpose is rooted within serving others — they find fulfillment in their softness, and in the gifting of their energy to those around them. Though these human beings are not celestial angels, they share a lot of the same qualities, and they exist in this Universe in many different forms.
'Extraordinary' Video Shows Asteroid Passing 'Extremely' Close to Earth
asteroid 2023 BU made one of the closest approaches to Earth on record Thursday, zooming past our planet just over 2,000 miles above the surface.
msn.com
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
Punxsutawney Phil's 2023 Groundhog Day Forecast Is In & Here's When Spring Will Arrive
You could argue that weather forecasters are right about 50% of the time, so why shouldn't we put the same stock in a groundhog's ability to predict the seasons?. Hundreds gathered in a handful of small towns scattered across North America on Thursday to find out if their local groundhog would notice its shadow, as part of the long-running and not-quite-scientific spring tradition.
Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.
Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.
iheart.com
Earth-Like Planet 31 Light Years Away...Astronomers Discovered
Astronomers have discovered an Earth-like planet orbiting a distant star - one that shows promising signs it could potentially support life. The planet, dubbed 'Wolf 1069b', orbits the red dwarf star known as Wolf 1069, roughly 31 light years from Earth. The planet is of similar mass to Earth and...
msn.com
Which zodiac sign is compatible with yours?
Slide 1 of 13: Compatibility is a key component of any relationship, whether that’s in love or friendship. While their work is not based in science, astrologers suggest the way to decipher who you’ll work best with is through the stars. So who is best set to sweep you off your feet or make rainy days feel sunny? Here’s a handy roundup.
How and When to Witness Tonight’s ‘Snow Moon’
Braving the harsh February weather may be worth it, as this month’s full moon will reach peak illumination tonight, Feb. 5. According to reports from NASA, the ‘Snow Moon’ will reach its maximum brightness just after midnight. The Snow Moon will rise on Sunday (Feb. 5) and...
Phys.org
Webb detects extremely small main-belt asteroid
A previously unknown 100-to-200-meter asteroid—roughly the size of Rome's Colosseum—has been detected by an international team of European astronomers using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Their project used data from the calibration of the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), in which the team serendipitously detected an interloping asteroid. The...
The Full Snow Moon of 2023: Smallest 'micromoon' of the year rises tonight
February's Full Snow Moon rises on Sunday (Feb. 5) and will be the smallest full moon of the year due to the current position of the moon in its orbit.
theodysseyonline.com
The Mystery of Soul Mates, Twin Flames, and Kindred Spirits.
This is a response to "A Letter To Myself: Relationships Are Full-Time Employment, Are You Up For the Job?" We are all chasing deep and authentic connections with people. I think it is one of the soul purposes if not the soul purpose of why we are here on Earth. We all want to feel loved and understood as we go through the mystery of life. But did you know there are three types of soul connections that go beyond the casual human relationship? These are the ever so mystical connections that are soul mates, twin flames, and kindred spirits. Below we will dive into the three so you can discover if you have met someone you share this magical connection with.
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For February 6th to 12th, 2023
After 2/12 months, Mercury leaves Capricorn and transits into Aquarius in this week's Astrology, allowing us to bust out of mental ruts. In this week’s Astrology, Mercury finally transits out of Capricorn and enters Aquarius allowing us to get out of mental ruts. Venus will be very active over the next 7 days pronouncing the urge to work on our love life and financial situations. And Mercury will make most of the transits this week, allowing us to clear up communication that occurred during its retrograde.
collective.world
What You Can Expect On Valentine’s Day 2023, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Cupid’s arrow is going to be extra favorable on February 14th for a lot of the signs. Whether you’re single and putting yourself out there, or in a relationship with your soulmate — V-Day is going to be an undeniably connected, and romantic affair due to the fact that there is a conjunction between Venus in Pisces and Neptune in Pisces throughout the day. When the planet of genuine connection crashes into the planet of daydreaming and deeper vision — sparks start to fly, and romance runs high. Your wishes when it comes to love, and what your heart desires, are being heard. Buckle up!
'Rare' Green Comet To Fly Through California Sky
Here's when and where you will be able to spot it.
