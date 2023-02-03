ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hundreds of thousands of dollars unaccounted, questionable in McDaniel’s campaign report

By Geoff Pender, Mississippi Today
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLFNA_0kbTMjoA00

Sen. Chris McDaniel’s first financial reports for his lieutenant governor campaign and a political action committee he runs leave voters in the dark about where hundreds of thousands of dollars came from and raise questions about whether some donations violated campaign finance law.

McDaniel’s PAC reported it raised nearly $474,000 before it was officially created, failed to list the source of that money, and accepted $237,500 from what’s been described as a “dark money” nonprofit corporation that dumps millions of anonymously sourced funds into campaigns nationwide.

McDaniel’s opponent, incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, on Thursday called for McDaniel, who in the past has called for campaign finance reform and transparency, to “practice transparency as he preaches and release his PAC donor list today.”

“My opponent’s PAC failed to disclose from whom he received more than $473,000,” Hosemann said. “He did disclose that he raised $237,500 from a Washington nonprofit corporation.”

McDaniel this week, the day after announcing his Republican primary run against Hosemann, reported having raised $710,000 last year and having $713,000 cash on hand for his 2023 campaign.

McDaniel’s largest donor to his campaign was the PAC he created in June 2022 called Hold the Line. It contributed $465,000 to McDaniel’s campaign.

McDaniel and Dan Carr, a pastor and political consultant from Gulfport, filed paperwork with the secretary of state’s office in June of 2022 creating the Hold the Line PAC. PACs are required to file organization papers with the secretary of state within 48 hours after they raise or spend more than $200.

Candidates and PACs were required by Tuesday to file their annual finance reports showing donations and expenditures from calendar year 2022.

But despite having been created only in June of 2022, McDaniel’s PAC in the report it filed this week showed a prior year’s balance of $473,962.38. There was no accounting of where this money came from nor an explanation of how the PAC raised money before it was created.

Hold the Line reported that it then raised $244,310 for 2022, and that its largest contribution was $237,500 in August from a nonprofit called American Exceptionalism Institute. The PAC report showed no contributions to account for the nearly $474,000 balance for the prior period.

American Exceptionalism Institute, based in Alexandria, Va., is a nonprofit corporation that says its mission is educating people about national security, the protection of life and tax and spending issues. It’s been described as a “dark money” nonprofit that dumps millions in anonymously sourced funds into campaigns nationwide, often through other nonprofits or PACs.

Mississippi limits corporate donations — including those from nonprofit corporations such as AEI — to candidates or PACs that donate to candidates to $1,000 per calendar year. Individuals, limited liability corporations and PACs can give unlimited contributions to Mississippi candidates.

Speaking generally about campaign laws and not McDaniel’s reports, Secretary of State Michael Watson said on Thursday his office has frequently fielded questions like, “Can you give corporate money to a PAC, and that PAC turn around and give the money to a candidate?”

Citing a 1990s state attorney general’s opinion, Watson said, “I think that would be a violation in my mind,” if a corporation gave more than $1,000 to a PAC, then the PAC gave more than $1,000 to a candidate. He said using a PAC simply to dodge corporation donation limits would possibly be a criminal violation. He said most such enforcement would be up to the attorney general’s office or local district attorneys.

McDaniel on Thursday told Mississippi Today he knows scant details about the finances of his PAC or his campaign.

“I can’t even write a check out of my account,” McDaniel said. “That’s just for safety reasons and so no one can ever question anything.”

McDaniel deferred any questions about Hold the Line PAC finances to Carr. Reached by phone on Thursday, Carr gave confusing answers.

“We registered (the PAC) in June, then some money came in in August, then we filed a report January 1. Correct, January 31. I’ll have to get back with you on that (the prior balance of $474,000). We had a clerical error,” Carr told Mississippi Today.

Carr said the report “clearly states” where the prior balance came from. But when challenged that the report does not list where the $474,000 came from, and asked for details of the clerical error, Carr referred further questions about the PAC to a man named Thomas Datwyler. Carr said Datwyler “filled out the report for me,” despite Carr’s electronic signature being on the PAC report filed to the secretary of state.

McDaniel also deferred questions about his campaign account to Datwyler, despite McDaniel’s signature being on the report and another person listed as the contact.

No one answered calls or responded to a message left at the number Carr gave for Datwyler.

A Thomas Datwyler, a national Republican operative and campaign finance consultant, has recently been in the news. After U.S. Sen. George Santos’ campaign treasurer resigned amid the candidate’s campaign finance problems, Santos said Datwyler would be taking over as treasurer. Datwyler’s attorney countered that he told Santos he would not be taking the post.

Also this week, Carr sent out an email fundraising solicitation for McDaniel titled “I AM ALL IN.” It is a letter from McDaniel asking voters to click links to donate $25, $50 or $100 to help him in his race for lieutenant governor. The solicitation, sent from dan@danqcarr.com, says it is “paid for by Committee to Elect Chris McDaniel.”

But no such committee has been registered with the Mississippi secretary of state’s office.

Besides his PAC, McDaniel is one of the largest donors to his own campaign, having contributed $53,000.

Hosemann this week reported having raised $1.33 million for the period, and having $3.5 million in his campaign account.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Natchez house fire claims life of school district employee

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee of the Natchez-Adams School District was killed in a house fire in Natchez on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported fire crews responded to the scene around 10:59 p.m. at 128 Brookfield Drive. Crews worked until 1:00 a.m. to put the fire out until a spark from a […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Ferriday Police arrest Mississippi man during traffic stop for allegedly possessing stolen firearm and narcotics

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, officers of the Ferriday Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, Johnqual Nix, and found marijuana, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. According to police, […]
FERRIDAY, LA
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Ilano Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of the road. They found a man lying in the yard with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Brown said officers were able […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Search underway for man who fell off barge in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Search and rescue crews are working to find a man who fell from a barge into the Mississippi River near the Natchez Port. The Natchez Democrat reported the unidentified man, who is about 50-years-old, fell into the river around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. Robert Bradford, the director of […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was killed and a child was injured in a crash that happened in Simpson County on Sunday, February 6. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said officers responded to the crash around 4:37 a.m. on Highway 469 near Hopewell Road. They found that a 2004 Lincoln Town […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Morgantown Road on Monday, February 6. The victim was identified as 60-year-old James Willard Calhoun, of Natchez. Investigators said Calhoun was walking along the road and was […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crews recover body from creek in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5. The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road. […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lumumba wants body cam footage of man’s death released

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants the body camera footage of the incident that left one man dead and three police officers on administrative leave released to the public. Authorities said Keith Murriel, 41, died while in custody of the Jackson Police Department (JPD). His family claimed he was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

51K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy