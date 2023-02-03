ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries

GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Arrest made in Green Hills shooting that left med student critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest is made in the critical injury shooting of a Nashville woman. Metro Nashville police have been investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old Nashville woman that occurred on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood in Green Hills on January 30 while she walked. On Sunday morning, detectives charged 19-year-old Michael Green with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
fox17.com

47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Man acquitted in Nashville nurse's murder faces federal gun, drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man found not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Nashville nurse is now facing federal charges for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. James Cowan was acquitted last week after a jury agreed there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman's death. He will soon be transferred to federal custody for separate charges.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County school cleared after 'harmful' threats prompt evacuations

UPDATE: Wilson Central High School has been cleared after "harmful" threats prompted evacuations Monday. The school has since reopened. The district posted the following update around noon:. We have received the ALL CLEAR from local law enforcement. The re-entry process at Wilson Central is complete. Thank you for your patience...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy