fox17.com
Felony Lane Gang members wanted for Gallatin Rec Center car burglaries
GALLATIN, Tenn.--A gang notoriously known for car break-ins and bank fraud has now left a mark in the town of Gallatin. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Felony Lane Gang is typically "a group of thieves from Florida who travel the country and target unoccupied vehicles for “smash and grab” thefts, stealing purses and using stolen identification documents and credit cards to commit financial crimes. When cashing stolen checks, they typically use the drive-thru lane farthest from the bank in an attempt to avoid detection."
WSMV
Gallatin Police search for 2 accused of breaking into cars at Civic Center
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two men who were accused of several vehicle burglaries at the Gallatin Civic Center. Eric Mondesir and Khalil Pass allegedly went to the Civic Center on Jan. 20 at 210 Albert Gallatin...
fox17.com
FOX 17 News investigates: Murder of Michaela Carter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News investigates the murder of Michaela Carter. The 24-year old was gunned down while on the phone with 911. We have an inside look at the final moments of her life. The distressing 911 call you’re about to hear is now a focal...
fox17.com
Nashville man, convicted felon arrested on drug and gun charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man and convicted felon on probation was arrested Monday night on various drug and gun charges. Metro Police report 23-year-old Corey Lewis was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County. He was convicted of attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2019, and was given an eight-year probated sentence.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette Street
Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in South Nashville.
fox17.com
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old's remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing...
fox17.com
Arrest made in Green Hills shooting that left med student critically injured
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An arrest is made in the critical injury shooting of a Nashville woman. Metro Nashville police have been investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old Nashville woman that occurred on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Wood in Green Hills on January 30 while she walked. On Sunday morning, detectives charged 19-year-old Michael Green with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting.
fox17.com
Lebanon, Tennessee man arrested for Lawrenceburg motel fire
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Lebanon, Tennessee man has been arrested for a Lawrenceburg motel fire. Investigation shows that Shawn Buie is the individual responsible for setting a fire that occurred at the David Crockett Motel on East Gaines Street, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. Buie was...
fox17.com
47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
fox17.com
Black Nashville Assembly wants Nashville police removed from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Black Nashville Assembly wants to reduce the size and scope of police in Nashville. The group held a vigil in Nashville's public square for Tyree Nichols, a man who died after being stopped by police officers in Memphis, who have since been charged with murder. A...
fox17.com
Man acquitted in Nashville nurse's murder faces federal gun, drug charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man found not guilty in the deadly shooting of a Nashville nurse is now facing federal charges for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. James Cowan was acquitted last week after a jury agreed there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in Caitlyn Kaufman's death. He will soon be transferred to federal custody for separate charges.
fox17.com
Wilson County school cleared after 'harmful' threats prompt evacuations
UPDATE: Wilson Central High School has been cleared after "harmful" threats prompted evacuations Monday. The school has since reopened. The district posted the following update around noon:. We have received the ALL CLEAR from local law enforcement. The re-entry process at Wilson Central is complete. Thank you for your patience...
Employees feel threatened after shoplifters hit Donelson liquor store twice
A Donelson liquor store has taken measures into their own hands after alleged thieves struck twice, stealing expensive liquor and allegedly threatening employees with violence.
fox17.com
New sheriff in town: Kentucky deputies welcome police dog 'Falco'
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in southern Kentucky has a new deputy on their team!. K-9 Falcon joins the Logan County Sheriff's Office to serve as a single purpose canine, the department says. He'll join Deputy Colin Smith for four weeks of training before hitting the streets.
fox17.com
MNPD keeps silent amidst calls for police removal from traffic enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In Operation Crime and Justice, The Black Nashville Assembly (BNA) is calling for change in Nashville after a Memphis man was beaten to death last month. Last month, a group of Memphis Police Officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after pulling him over for a traffic...
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
fox17.com
Nashville woman, 29, killed after hitting TDOT subcontractor truck on I-65
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 29-year-old Nashville woman is dead after she reportedly struck a work truck on I-65 near Rosa Parks early Tuesday. Flames were visible on TDOT cameras as fire crews pulled up to the burning vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. Metro...
Wilson Central High School evacuated Monday after receiving harmful threat
Wilson Central High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the school and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office received a harmful threat.
