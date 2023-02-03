Rabbanit Chana Henkin is the Founder and Dean of Nishmat. She is one of today’s most acclaimed Jewish educators and a leader in re-drawing the landscape of Torah leadership and scholarship for women. Rabbanit Chana has been instrumental in creating a group of Yoatzot Halacha–women who are highly educated at the level of rabbis, specifically in the field of taharat hamishpacha. The yoatzot are able to help women guide women who are struggling with infertility. Many women have been able to conceive and become pregnant upon following the advice of the yoatzot, which incorporates the Jewish laws of family purity. The yoatzot can also answer questions about the laws of family purity, menstrual cycles, mikvah, and thousands of other questions pertaining to women and their bodies. To reach a yoetzet, you can visit www.yoatzot.com or call 1-877-963-8938 (1-877-yoetzet) from the United States. Also, The Nishmat Ha-Bayit book can be purchased from Maggid publishers:

