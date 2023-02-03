Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor superintendent addresses hoax calls amid second Huron High incident
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift addressed hoax calls to schools across the state on Tuesday, which involved a threat made to Huron High School. The phenomenon, known as “swatting,” involves fake threats aimed to generate a robust law enforcement response, according to the Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles
WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14-year-old Ann Arbor girl who disappeared, left note still missing more than 3 months later
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 14-year-old girl who disappeared more than three months ago in Ann Arbor, leaving behind a note, is still missing. Samyah Setin Nundley, 14, was last seen Oct. 19 at her home on Pheasant Run Circle in Ann Arbor. Officials said she wrote a note...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everything we know after missing Pioneer High School student found dead in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials provided several updates throughout the week after a Pioneer High School student went missing and was found dead on the Ann Arbor school’s property. If you missed any of the information on this case, here’s everything we know. 15-year-old girl goes missing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Lansing, online
Two people in Michigan each won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls drawn Monday night to win the prize. One of the winning tickets was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing and the other was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Retired Ann Arbor couple pays off Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt
DETROIT – A retired couple from Ann Arbor has helped to pay off a Detroit grandmother’s credit card debt after seeing her featured on Local 4′s series of reports on chronic absenteeism in Detroit Public Schools. Jim and Cindy Pierson said they were at home when they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County high school student performs at Carnegie Hall
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from an Oakland County high school had a chance of a lifetime as he was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. Zach Zuber of Lakeland High School had one of the best moments of his life so far after being selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Farmington Hills. The accident caused the closure of all lanes westbound of 8 Mile Road between Inkster and Grand River in Oakland County, but traffic has since reopened. UPDATE: Man struck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Community mourns the violent death of Detroit child -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Family, friends gather in Detroit to remember 5-year-old killed in case of child abuse. A vigil was held for the 5-year-old Detroit boy who died...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police still looking for runaway teenager last seen in May
ANN ARBOR – Police are still looking for 17-year-old Ja’Niah Jones, who was last seen on May 5, 2022. Officials shared that she was last seen by her family, who think she may be in the 7 Mile and Rutherford Street area of northwest Detroit. Jones is five...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Would you know if your kids were hiding drugs? We put a Metro Detroit mom to the test
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – How much do parents know about the ways their kids could be hiding drugs?. Christine Skavery is a mother of two from Canton Township who was willing to be tested on her ability to find fake drugs in her kids’ bedrooms and bathroom. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan taxpayers could see increased tax credits, inflation relief checks under new plan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. New Michigan plan would cut retirement tax, offer inflation relief to taxpayers. Michigan’s Democratic governor and legislative leaders are proposing a plan to cut retirement...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws
WIXOM, Mich. – The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit. Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties after investigators determined 18 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were allowed to work longer hours than legally permitted.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Another family relocates in Detroit courtesy of the ‘Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap’ program
DETROIT – On Monday, a Detroit family will move into their new home thanks to the city’s Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program. The Barajas family of eight will move into a beautiful four-bedroom house after being relocated from their original home in the Delray neighborhood near Historic Fort Wayne.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New solar program to bring renewable energy to more of Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – A new program launched by the City of Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor 2030 District aims to help more commercial properties across Washtenaw County have access to renewable, solar energy. The A2 Area Commercial Solar Program offers one-on-one help to businesses and property owners interested in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pickup crashes head-on into trooper while trying to pass salt truck in Oakland County, MSP says
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police trooper while trying to pass a salt truck in Oakland County, according to authorities. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Near record-breaking temps later this week in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Well, we came close to breaking our record high Tuesday which was 56 set back in 2019. While we only made it to the low 50s, it was still a beautiful afternoon, especially on the east side, where it took a little longer for the strong cold front to arrive.
Comments / 0