Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A good way to ruin your life’: Series of fake threats target schools across Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police said they have received a series of fake threats targeting schools across the state, including in Ann Arbor and Detroit. “While some may consider it a joke, it is a good way to ruin your life if convicted of a false threat of terrorism,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said in a release. “Making false threats is a serious crime, and those responsible will be prosecuted.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor superintendent addresses hoax calls amid second Huron High incident

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent Jeanice Swift addressed hoax calls to schools across the state on Tuesday, which involved a threat made to Huron High School. The phenomenon, known as “swatting,” involves fake threats aimed to generate a robust law enforcement response, according to the Ann...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warren middle school called EMS after students distributed, consumed THC edibles

WARREN, Mich. – Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a middle school in Warren on Monday after students distributed and consumed cookies and gummies that contained THC and became ill. Dr. Robert D. Livernois, superintendent of Warren Consolidated Schools, notified families on Monday that four students distributed cookies...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 winning Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Lansing, online

Two people in Michigan each won $1 million in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The players matched the five white balls drawn Monday night to win the prize. One of the winning tickets was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing and the other was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oakland County high school student performs at Carnegie Hall

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from an Oakland County high school had a chance of a lifetime as he was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall. Zach Zuber of Lakeland High School had one of the best moments of his life so far after being selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Operator of Culver’s restaurant in Wixom fined $13K after breaking child labor laws

WIXOM, Mich. – The operator of a Culver’s restaurant in Wixom broke child labor laws by scheduling teens to work more than laws permit. Officials said Union Pacific Foods Inc. has to pay $13,212 in civil money penalties after investigators determined 18 teens between the ages of 14 and 15 were allowed to work longer hours than legally permitted.
WIXOM, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man struck by car, killed near Farmington Hills intersection

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A man was struck by a car and killed Monday evening near an intersection in Farmington Hills. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. Monday (Feb. 6) on westbound 8 Mile Road near Inkster Road. Officials said a 61-year-old Detroit man was struck by a car...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police confirm 3 rappers who went missing after canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An autopsy has confirmed that the three missing rappers found dead in a Highland Park apartment after a canceled Detroit gig were killed by gunshots. Armani Kelly, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, of Melvindale; were all supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21. The show was abruptly canceled, and the three men went missing for nearly two weeks.
DETROIT, MI

