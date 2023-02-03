Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
Clare and Gratiot County schools are participating in teen safe-driving program
Schools in Gratiot and Clare Counties are some of the 36 Michigan high schools that will have the opportunity to participate in the Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program. In 2021, there were 483,132 licensed drivers aged 15 to 20, which represented 6.7 percent of all Michigan drivers. However, that same age group had 103 traffic fatalities, accounting for 9.1 percent of all traffic deaths in Michigan. Inexperience and risk-taking behavior are the primary factors contributing to teen-driver fatalities.
Morning Sun
Feds settle ADA complaint over booze at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
Mt. Pleasant’s Walmart will revise its Americans with Disabilities Act policies after a man with mobility challenges was not allowed to buy alcohol because his paid aide was underage. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan settled a complaint regarding an allegation that the Mt....
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 6th
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location. Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant.
WILX-TV
Two Mid-Michigan men dead after separate snowmobile crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man from Mason and a man from Holt are dead after two separate snowmobile crashes in the northern lower peninsula. On Friday, The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile crash in Cherry Grove Township. Investigators said the driver, identified as Mason man Lucas Wood, failed to turn a curve going off a trail and hit many trees, and died.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
WNEM
Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location
Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, February 4. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
abc12.com
72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
UpNorthLive.com
Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
wsgw.com
Questions Surround Officer Involved Shooting in Mt. Pleasant
The Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department has not provided any details about an officer involved shooting that took place Saturday night. Tribal police say they were pursuing a suspect they believed had a firearm in the area of Brown and Pickard streets. The suspect was shot by a tribal officer near the Belle Tire store around 6:30 P.M. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
abc12.com
Suspect recovering after police shooting in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have released few details on a police shooting in Mount Pleasant over the weekend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Belle Tire at the intersection of Pickard and Brown streets in Mount Pleasant. Police had been chasing a man who they believed...
9&10 News
1 Dead After Camper Trailer Catches Fire at Cadillac Woods Campground
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that a woman was killed in a fire at the Cadillac Woods Campground in Highland Township on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they were sent to the campground, 23163 M-115 Hwy., after reports of a camper trailer fire, with a person possibly inside. Witnesses said the rear half of the trailer was fully engulfed with flames.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
Man with dreams of being rapper heads to prison for shooting 4 Bay City houses
BAY CITY, MI — At 19, Isaac L. Lopez was an aspiring rapper who opened fire on four Bay City houses from a bright orange truck. At 20, Lopez must put his musical ambitions on hold, as he’ll be a prisoner for the next few years. Lopez on...
9&10 News
First Time Competitor Wins Grand Prize at Fife Lake’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby
Fife Lake hosted their annual ice fishing derby Saturday that they have been hosting since 2017. “It’s a great community event,” said manager Amanda Gwizdala. “Everybody loves to go out there and have fun. Some people come out for the sport, and it’s great to see the kids getting involved.”
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
9&10 News
Person Found Dead Inside White Cloud Home During Fire
A person is dead following a house fire in White Cloud. First responders got a call around 2:00 on Feb. 4 about smoke coming from a house on E. Pine Hill Ave. City of White Cloud Police Department said once fire departments and other first responders arrived, the house was fully engulfed.
