Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Few showers Tuesday, widespread rain Wednesday
TUESDAY MORNING: Clouds increase through your Tuesday morning with perhaps a few light sprinkles in far western Arkansas. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By midday, we’re becoming mostly cloudy or overcast with temperatures in the lower 60s. TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We’ll see clouds...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanks to the significant warm-up we’ve seen in recent days, our next big weather-maker will come in the form of all rain. But that doesn’t mean it comes without impacts. Clouds will gradually increase each day leading up to Wednesday’s rain. Clouds will...
fox16.com
Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth. In a 23-16 bipartisan vote Monday, the Democrat-led Virginia Senate passed a bill from Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart to prohibit foreign governments from making agricultural land purchases after 2023.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Morning fog gives way to a partly sunny Monday
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with areas of dense fog. Dense Fog Advisories continue through 9 a.m. for central and eastern Arkansas. By midday, expect increasing clouds mixed in with some sunshine. Temperatures start out in the upper 30s, then reach lower 60s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: During the...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to the work week
OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 60s this evening and 50s the rest of the night. TUESDAY: It will be warm again Tuesday after reaching the low 70s Monday. Tuesday afternoon won’t be far off in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. NWA Arkansas will get scattered showers through the day, while east and south Arkansas stay dry. Southerly wind earlier in the day will transition to easterly later in the day.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds and milder temperatures Monday
MONDAY AFTERNOON: During the afternoon, winds will pick up and we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds. No rain is anticipated. Temperatures reach the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Expect mostly cloudy skies through the night with relatively mild temperatures. Most of us will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even warmer Monday, heavy rain midweek
TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s and low 40s. I think parts of the state could be waking up to patchy fog. South wind around 5 mph. MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s, we will be able to...
fox16.com
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...
Comments / 0