Missouri State

Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth. In a 23-16 bipartisan vote Monday, the Democrat-led Virginia Senate passed a bill from Republican state Sen. Richard Stuart to prohibit foreign governments from making agricultural land purchases after 2023.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm start to the work week

OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the 60s this evening and 50s the rest of the night. TUESDAY: It will be warm again Tuesday after reaching the low 70s Monday. Tuesday afternoon won’t be far off in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. NWA Arkansas will get scattered showers through the day, while east and south Arkansas stay dry. Southerly wind earlier in the day will transition to easterly later in the day.
Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...

