What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD’s new logo includes a sweet story about the District’s Food Service Department

Marché Bacchus is proud to announce that James Beard Award-Winning Chef Bradley Ogden has joined the team as its Culinary Director. “We are thrilled to be working with such an acclaimed chef,” says co-owner Rhonda Wyatt. “He will bring a new culinary chapter and value to our restaurant as well as delight our guests’ palates. We are excited to feature some of his famed signature dishes to our menu and evolve with his esteemed culinary expertise.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO