What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD’s new logo includes a sweet story about the District’s Food Service Department

Eater
Echo & Rig Steakhouse and Butcher Makes Its Highly Anticipated Debut at the District in Henderson
Chef Sam Marvin is opening his highly anticipated Henderson location of Echo & Rig this week with a sleek new interior and menu. Eleven years after opening at Tivoli Village near Summerlin, the chef and owner will debut his steakhouse and butcher shop at the District at Green Valley Ranch on Wednesday, February 8.
nevadabusiness.com
Project 150 Adding Second Las Vegas Location to Expand Services for Local High School Students in Need
LAS VEGAS –Local nonprofit Project 150 is adding a second Las Vegas location to meet the growing need for its services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students throughout 75 high schools in Southern Nevada. “The Las Vegas community has been extremely supportive of our mission these past...
Valley man goes from high school dropout to County Commissioner
He went from high school dropout to Clark County Commissioner. William McCurdy II represents the underserved Las Vegas community.
fb101.com
James Beard Award-Winning Chef will introduce new menu items and specials
Marché Bacchus is proud to announce that James Beard Award-Winning Chef Bradley Ogden has joined the team as its Culinary Director. “We are thrilled to be working with such an acclaimed chef,” says co-owner Rhonda Wyatt. “He will bring a new culinary chapter and value to our restaurant as well as delight our guests’ palates. We are excited to feature some of his famed signature dishes to our menu and evolve with his esteemed culinary expertise.”
8newsnow.com
Local Italian restaurant offers heart-healthy menu
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If food is the way to the heart, then healthy food is the healthy heart. That along wit exercise can prevent heart disease and keep your ticker ticking. February is American Heart Month and a good time to focus on cardiovascular health. You may not...
8newsnow.com
Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau
Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau. Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license …. Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau. 2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-men-hit-9-las-vegas-valley-banks-in-20-days-report-says/. Former intelligence official breaks silence...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police hosting February First Tuesday events across the valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be hosting First Tuesday events at neighborhood police stations across the valley. First Tuesday events are designed to bring residents and officers together to talk about issues that directly impact the community and their quality of life. Topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns that are specific to each neighborhood.
foodgressing.com
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]
The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
Las Vegas mother turns son’s death into an opportunity to give back
A local mother has made it her mission to turn her family's tragedy into an opportunity to give back to the community.
Fox5 KVVU
2 Las Vegas Valley restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza shops in the country
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two restaurants in Southern Nevada are getting some national recognition after being named to a list of the best pizza shops in the country. According to Yelp, in total, the Silver State claimed five spots on the list, with three eateries in Northern Nevada and two restaurants in Southern Nevada.
Clothes for Comfort drive underway for The Harbor program
The third annual clothing donation drive for The Harbor is underway. It's called Clothes for Comfort and is a benefit for families in need.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
Fox5 KVVU
Robot joins security team at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
8newsnow.com
Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team
The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
Big Game Grub: Recipes sure to score big
If you are looking for some recipes that will be a hit while watching the Super Bowl, Good Day Las Vegas has you covered.
8newsnow.com
Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
newsnationnow.com
Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies
LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown
It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
