Clark County, NV

What’s Cool At School? – The CCSD’s new logo includes a sweet story about the District’s Food Service Department

By Nathan Tannenbaum
8newsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fb101.com

James Beard Award-Winning Chef will introduce new menu items and specials

Marché Bacchus is proud to announce that James Beard Award-Winning Chef Bradley Ogden has joined the team as its Culinary Director. “We are thrilled to be working with such an acclaimed chef,” says co-owner Rhonda Wyatt. “He will bring a new culinary chapter and value to our restaurant as well as delight our guests’ palates. We are excited to feature some of his famed signature dishes to our menu and evolve with his esteemed culinary expertise.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local Italian restaurant offers heart-healthy menu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If food is the way to the heart, then healthy food is the healthy heart. That along wit exercise can prevent heart disease and keep your ticker ticking. February is American Heart Month and a good time to focus on cardiovascular health. You may not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau

Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau. Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license …. Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau. 2 men hit 9 Las Vegas valley banks in 20 days, report …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-men-hit-9-las-vegas-valley-banks-in-20-days-report-says/. Former intelligence official breaks silence...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police hosting February First Tuesday events across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be hosting First Tuesday events at neighborhood police stations across the valley. First Tuesday events are designed to bring residents and officers together to talk about issues that directly impact the community and their quality of life. Topics and locations vary, so officers can address concerns that are specific to each neighborhood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]

The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating team

The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las Vegas valley reached out to 8 News Now after someone stole the team’s trailer. Trailer stolen from Las Vegas valley figure skating …. The head coach for a nationally acclaimed figure skating team in the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsnationnow.com

Las Vegas high school student suing school, accused bullies

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A former student of the Clark County School District is suing the district for allegedly failing to protect him from bullying. He’s also suing the parents of the students who he claims bullied him. Nicholas Monroe said three classmates started harassing him online and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown

It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
LAS VEGAS, NV

