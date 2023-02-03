Tommy Chong & Friends Light Up The Screen In 'That 70's Show' Sequel: Are Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis And Topher Grace Stoners Too?

Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
"You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together," Kunis reportedly told the stars via email, Witherspoon revealed on the Today show Monday Mila Kunis has notes for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher about their recent appearances while promoting their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon, 46, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday's Today show, adding that Kunis, 39, said so via an email to her and her husband the...
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ashton Kutcher Admits Working With Mila Kunis On That '70s Show Was Way More Awkward Than Appearing In That ‘90s Show
Ashton Kutcher opens up about how awkward it was working with now-wife Mila Kunis on That '70s Show as opposed to That '90s Show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ashton Kutcher had ‘the strangest feeling’ seeing Mila Kunis as Jackie while filming ‘That ’90s Show’
The Netflix nostalgia grab spin-off of a nostalgia grab, That ’90s Show, is kind of a hit. One of the more viable reasons to watch is the return of characters from the original show. Ashton Kutcher recently commented on what it was like to see real-life spouse Mila Kunis as Jackie again.
Exposed: Pamela Anderson & Heather Locklear's Feud Over David Spade, Love Triangle Struck A Chord After Tommy Lee Drama
Tension between blonde bombshells Pamela Anderson and Heather Locklear reached a boiling point — again — after the Melrose Place actress learned about the Baywatch icon's budding romance with her ex David Spade following drama over rocker Tommy Lee.Lee and Locklear were married from 1986 to 1993. He tied the knot with Anderson in 1995 and they split in 1998, getting back together briefly from 2008 to 2010.RadarOnline.com has learned the love triangle caused the drama to kick off once more."Pam has always been Heather's nemesis," a friend of Locklear's said, claiming the Don't Sweat the Small Stuff star "flipped...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Ashton Kutcher Talks Returning to ‘That ‘90s Show’ for Season 2, Weighs in on How Long the Show Series Last
He’s back, Wisconsin! Ashton Kutcher reprised his role as Michael Kelso on the That ’70s Show spinoff — but is he coming back for a season 2? "I don't know. Nobody's even asked me," Kutcher, 44, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, February 3. “I have no idea. I'm not in the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
Shania Twain's Ex-BFF Marie-Anne Thiébaud May Still Be Married to Mutt Lange
Swiss personal assistant, secretary, and estate manager Marie-Anne Thiébaud was responsible for looking after country music star Shania Twain's chateau following her marriage to music producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange. At the time, Marie-Anne was married to Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. Article continues below advertisement. Marie-Anne...
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her. While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
‘Forrest Gump’ Stars Tom Hanks And Robin Wright Reunite In New Film Using ‘De-Aging’ AI
Tom Hanks and Robin Wright will reunite for an exciting new film almost 30 years since they starred in Forrest Gump together. 66-year-old Tom and 56-year-old Robin will actually be de-aged using AI technology for the new film called Here. Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis is directing the new movie,...
buzzfeednews.com
Pedro Pascal Was Joined By His Longtime BFF Sarah Paulson On “SNL,” And They Really Are The Internet’s Mommy And Daddy
Saturday Night Live gave viewers some amazing fan service with a wholesome, yet thirst-inspiring sketch that brought in Sarah Paulson as a surprise guest to join her longtime friend and this week's host, Pedro Pascal. We already know Pascal is the internet’s daddy. 🫡 he said it #pedropascal #pedropascaldaddy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Put down your torches and pitchforks, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins was honored at the 2022 Grammys
Foo Fighters fans can rest easy knowing that the spirit of the late legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins loomed large at the 64th Grammy Awards. Billie Eilish kicked off the tribute when she performed the song “Happier Than Ever” in a black Taylor Hawkins t-shirt. Later, the show’s host Trevor Noah paid tribute to Hawkins during the In Memoriam segment.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
114K+
Followers
195K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 1