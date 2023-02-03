ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Truex wins NASCAR’s sloppy return to Los Angeles Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race — a sloppy Sunday night extravaganza in which the Wiz Khalifa halftime show might have been the most entertaining part of the event. Truex took the...
DeWine activates Ohio National Guard over potential concern in East Palestine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An emergency evacuation notice was sent out Sunday evening by officials with Columbiana County and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. A release from the governor’s office says temperature conditions in Columbiana County have lead to concerns over a potential “catastrophic tanker failure”. DeWine’s office says if the tanker failure occurs, an explosion […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Power restored after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A car crashed into a pole in Harrison Township, which caused a power outage for more than 1,000 residents on Sunday. According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, a car crashed into a pole on Haney Road in Harrison Township. The AES Ohio Outage Map shows […]
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI

