Benzinga

Is Tesla Headed To $223? Here's What The Chart Indicates

Tesla, Inc TSLA opened slightly higher on Monday before running into a group of sellers who knocked the stock down near to flat. The move came in tandem with the S&P 500, which declined about 0.9% at one point to test a support zone at 4,100. Just before 11 a.m.,...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
AOL Corp

Stock market live news updates: Tech stocks soar after Fed's latest rate hike

Tech stocks rallied Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate increase after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested signs of "disinflation" are building in the economy. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was higher by 2%, leading the charge higher for markets following...
The Hill

Bank of America’s Moynihan says firm is preparing for US debt default

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on Monday said the firm is preparing for the U.S. to default on its debt after surpassing its borrowing limit last month.  Lawmakers are locked in talks about whether to lift the debt ceiling, with Republicans insisting on spending cuts before a deal to raise the limit is struck,…
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

The S&P 500 has fallen into a bear market, but the benchmark index has recovered from every past drawdown. The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes it possible to spread investment dollars across all the growth stocks in the S&P 500. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
CNBC

Dow finishes more than 250 points higher, Nasdaq climbs 1.9% after Fed Chair Powell says inflation is declining

Stocks advanced Tuesday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments indicating inflation has started easing. The major indexes ricocheted during and shortly after his remarks in a midday conversation at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. At one point, the Dow gained more than 275 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each traded up more than 1%. Those gains came as investors cheered Powell's comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.
