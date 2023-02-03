ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

WEAU-TV 13

wiproud.com

Eau Claire man sentenced to 26 years for meth, guns, and violence

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man charged with 11 counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary is sentenced. 20-year-old Aaron Jones is sentenced in Eau Claire County for three separate cases. Jones will serve a total of 26 years in prison for charges that include...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Wis. man sentenced for setting house on fire, domestic dispute

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – An Eau Claire man convicted of arson after setting his home on fire last year is sentenced. Thomas Hicks is sentenced to 15 years in prison. In November, Hicks pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and arson of a building.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, 2 children hurt after 4-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and two children are hurt after a multiple-vehicle crash in Pierce County Monday evening. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash, which happened on Highway 35 near 1200th Street in the Town of Oak Grove at 7:52 p.m. Monday, or about three miles east of Prescott.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Woman Arrested Following Report Of A Fire At Rice Lake Hotel

BARRON COUNTY — One person has been arrested following a report of a fire at the AmericInn Hotel in Rice Lake on Saturday, according to a press release from the Rice Lake Police Department. Press Release. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 11:18 am, Rice Lake Police and...
RICE LAKE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Lincoln County Men Arrested For DUIs

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A second OWI offense will be charged against a 45-year-old Merrill man following a traffic incident in the Town of Rock Falls. Just after three in the morning, a deputy on patrol on US Highway 51 saw the man’s car doing 91 mph in a 65 mph zone and pulled it over.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager charged with reckless homicide for fatal October crash in Barron County

BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake teenager is charged months after a crash last October in Barron County that killed two teenage girls and hurt another. 17-year-old Troy Huehn, Jr. was charged with two counts of 2nd-degree reckless homicide, one count of 2nd-degree reckless injury, two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a license causing death and one count of the same causing great bodily harm, all felonies, according to online court records.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Ramsey County sheriff ordered to shrink jail population

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner (DOC) Paul Schnell ordered Ramsey Country Sheriff Bob Fletcher to limit the capacity of the Ramsey County Jail to 360 inmates on Friday, alleging a number of minimum standard violations. The 500-bed facility, located at 425 Grove St. in St....
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
wwisradio.com

Fire At Chippewa Valley Airport Burns Small Plan

A fire at Chippewa Valley Airport yesterday that burned a small plane is under investigation. Eau Claire firefighters raced to the airport yesterday afternoon for a report of a plane on fire. Crews found the single engine plane engulfed. Crews quickly put the fire out. No one was hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Small plane crashes in rural Washington County

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a pilot has minor injuries Saturday evening after he crashed a plane in rural Washington County.The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from the pilot just after 4:30 p.m. reporting he crashed a single-passenger aircraft in a field near 34th Street North and Oasis Avenue in Baytown Township.Deputies say the pilot was able to walk to the nearest road to meet them. He was then transported to the hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

HSHS SACRED HEART HOSPITAL ER AND FIFTH FLOOR

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for the Sunshine Award. On Thursday, January 5, my fiancé had chest pain. We went to the ER to have him checked out. He was ultimately admitted to the Fifth Floor, where we ended up staying for two nights. We would like to thank all the employees, from housekeeping to the cardiologists, for their professionalism empathy, and care. The way we were treated went above and beyond just “their job,” especially when we were both so scared.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
103.7 THE LOON

Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere

Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN

