California State

States push to enshrine protections for tribal children

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like,...
MONTANA STATE
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday. Lindsay DiBetta posted on Facebook that the family would be announcing information on services for her father, Gary Levin, in the next few days. “My dad was...
FLORIDA STATE
DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.
FLORIDA STATE
Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee...
ALASKA STATE
Kentucky’s Craft faces pushback on drug-related campaign ad

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Facing an early test in her bid to become Kentucky’s next governor, Republican Kelly Craft is trying to navigate turbulence caused by one of her first ads, which aimed at connecting the wealthy ex-diplomat with voters by highlighting the state’s heart-aching struggles with drug addiction.
KENTUCKY STATE

