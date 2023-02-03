Read full article on original website
County looks to hire ‘Director of Continuous Improvement’ to assist with growing needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County is looking to hire a “Director of Continuous Improvement” for what the measure says will help meet the growing needs of county government. The proposed legislation says Montgomery County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and the...
Historian explores Clarksville’s tobacco legacy in inaugural ‘Tobacco Talks’ program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local historian Carolyn Stier Ferrell will kick off a “Tobacco Talks” program series with a presentation on the history and importance of tobacco on Clarksville’s development at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Trahern building on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
Scholar and professor to speak at APSU’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium will take place this February, featuring Dr. Walter Mignolo, the William H. Wannamaker Distinguished Professor of Romance Studies and Professor of Literature, at Duke University. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Mignolo will lecture in the...
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
Middle College student to compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Madeline Grace Pufall, 17, of Clarksville, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University with the title of “Miss Clarksville Teen USA.”. Pufall attends Middle College at Austin Peay State University, dually working for...
Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
Celebrating diversity, one grocery aisle at a time: A&M Marketplace
A&M Marketplace at the Nashville Farmers' Market carries products that are hard to find anywhere else in the city. The business is owned by a refugee from Ethiopia and her husband from South Sudan.
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
Agnes Burney Ellis
Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
Ralph Lawrence Sholders
Ralph Lawrence Sholders, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center. Ralph was born September 22, 1949, in Christian County, KY to the late Valentine Eugene Sholders and Lucy Delores Sasso Sholders. Ralph is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Joseph Sholders and Patrick Sholders.
Gateway Chamber Orchestra breaks boundaries, performances of La Pasión según San Marcos in March
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces their second set of performances of Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s work, La Pasión según San Marcos (St. Mark Passion) on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. The concert will be performed at The George and Sharon Mabry Hall, located on the Austin Peay State University campus.
Camp Rainbow a dream come true for seriously ill children | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Camp Rainbow, which grew out of the Dream Factory in Clarksville, has been going on since 1983, providing kids with medical needs a fully supported summer camp experience. It is held each year at Brandon Springs Group Camp at Land Between the Lakes. After...
Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with...
Carolyn Jean (Blanton) Fisher
Carolyn Jean Blanton Fisher, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Carolyn was born November 11, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late William Blanton and Dorothy McDaniel Blanton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Del Fisher.
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
Tennessee State Univ. Marching Band Earns Historic GRAMMY Win
Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history as the first HBCU marching band to win a GRAMMY award. The Aristocrat of Bands scored two gramophones in the category of “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal, and for their feature on J. Ivy’s “The Poet Who Say By The Door.” TSU is also nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song” and “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, set to air on Feb. 25. The Urban Hymnal was co-produced by songwriter/producer Dallas Austin, artist/songwriter/producer Sir the Baptist and TSU professor Larry Jenkins.More from VIBE.comLizzo Gives A "Special" Performance...
Missing Person: Wendy Lane Jensen From Murfreesboro
Wendy Lane Jenson, 57, was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 5. Her family has not heard from her since her release from the hospital in Murfreesboro. Jenson has an extensive medical history. Jenson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.
