ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Scholar and professor to speak at APSU’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium will take place this February, featuring Dr. Walter Mignolo, the William H. Wannamaker Distinguished Professor of Romance Studies and Professor of Literature, at Duke University. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Mignolo will lecture in the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Middle College student to compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Madeline Grace Pufall, 17, of Clarksville, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University with the title of “Miss Clarksville Teen USA.”. Pufall attends Middle College at Austin Peay State University, dually working for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Agnes Burney Ellis

Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Ralph Lawrence Sholders

Ralph Lawrence Sholders, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center. Ralph was born September 22, 1949, in Christian County, KY to the late Valentine Eugene Sholders and Lucy Delores Sasso Sholders. Ralph is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Joseph Sholders and Patrick Sholders.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gateway Chamber Orchestra breaks boundaries, performances of La Pasión según San Marcos in March

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces their second set of performances of Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s work, La Pasión según San Marcos (St. Mark Passion) on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. The concert will be performed at The George and Sharon Mabry Hall, located on the Austin Peay State University campus.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Racist graffiti found on message board of MTSU student dorm door

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Racist graffiti was found on the message board of a MTSU student dorm door on Friday night, the university’s president said in a statement released Sunday. Dr. Sidney A. McPhee said Housing and Residential Life, MTSU Police and other campus administrators have been working with...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Carolyn Jean (Blanton) Fisher

Carolyn Jean Blanton Fisher, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Carolyn was born November 11, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late William Blanton and Dorothy McDaniel Blanton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Del Fisher.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gemmie Elisabeth Doty

On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Vibe

Tennessee State Univ. Marching Band Earns Historic GRAMMY Win

Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history as the first HBCU marching band to win a GRAMMY award. The Aristocrat of Bands scored two gramophones in the category of “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal, and for their feature on J. Ivy’s “The Poet Who Say By The Door.” TSU is also nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song” and “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, set to air on Feb. 25. The Urban Hymnal was co-produced by songwriter/producer Dallas Austin, artist/songwriter/producer Sir the Baptist and TSU professor Larry Jenkins.More from VIBE.comLizzo Gives A "Special" Performance...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy