Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023.
Motley Fool
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon's leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?
Investors are hoping that Dogecoin can extend its current rally and eventually hit a price point of $1. Primarily, speculation has centered around a new Twitter function that would integrate Dogecoin as a payment option. While Dogecoin could also boost its value by becoming a proof-of-stake blockchain, this move seems...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Down 25% or More to Buy for Decades of Passive Income
A stock price drop hasn't kept Mid-America Apartment Communities from delivering increasing dividends. Cell tower giant Crown Castle maintains its commitment to annual payout bumps. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for the last 17 years and shows no signs of stopping.
Motley Fool
McDonald's and ExxonMobil Have News for Investors
In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill...
Motley Fool
Altria Is Down 15% From Its 52 Week High. Time to Buy?
Altria makes premium cigarettes, but it's having material troubles expanding beyond that focus. The company's fourth-quarter 2022 results were less than inspiring. Looking out to the long term, the company's inability to offset volume declines highlights the biggest risk facing Altria.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023
Chewy is building out a highly diversified business that's nowhere close to done growing. Airbnb is finding that leisure travel is really just one piece of its business growth.
Motley Fool
Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?
The stock's fortunes haven't improved, however, and another reverse split may be on the horizon.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
More companies will streamline their businesses with ServiceNow's digital workflow tools to cope with macro headwinds. Broadcom is better diversified than many other chipmakers. ASML will remain one of the world's most important tech companies.
Motley Fool
Is This Dividend King a Buy for Income Investors?
A dip in demand for COVID-19 testing resulted in lower revenue and earnings for Abbott Laboratories in its fourth quarter.
Motley Fool
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February
Microsoft's Xbox brand has experienced stellar revenue growth since 2017. Take-Two could have some lucrative developments just around the corner.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 14% to Buy Right Now
Nike is back in growth mode, and investors ought to pay attention. Despite the stock's many positives, inventory issues are worth watching.
Motley Fool
Baby Formula Blues Hit Abbott Laboratories Stock Hard in 2022. Can It Rebound in 2023?
Abbott Laboratories is coming off a lackluster 2022, when sales showed minimal growth. Multiple headwinds negated the diversified business that usually makes Abbott a safe buy. Loosening COVID-19 restrictions in China could help Abbott's medical device sales this year.
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
Motley Fool
Is Electronic Arts a Buy?
EA lowered its outlook after demand trends worsened this past quarter.
Motley Fool
Like Realty Income? Then You'll Love This Dividend Stock
Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that specializes in retail properties and ground leases. The company is growing rapidly, spending billions of dollars on new acquisitions and developments. Like Realty Income, Agree Realty pays dividends monthly and has a long track record of boosting its payouts.
