Missouri State

Texting and driving: a growing danger

Texting and driving seems to be a growing trend and. a growing danger on the roadway. drivers about the dangers with Sergeant Shane Hux of Troop H in northwest. Missouri pointing out it is much more dangerous than most people think. “So, a lot of people, what they don’t realize...
MISSOURI STATE
Second Harvest Food Bank trying to raise more money as needs grow

Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph is asking for more money than ever in its annual fundraising drive, because the need is rising. The annual fundraising drive to support Second Harvest kicks off on Friday and officials from the food bank have set a fundraising goal of $1.5 million.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

