ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home

By Elena Ramirez, Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOoEc_0kbTJBoX00

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Feb. 4 Police have identified the 29-year-old male who was killed as Jacob Andrew Webb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Kve_0kbTJBoX00
Jacob Andrew Webb, 29 was killed trying to break into a 58-year-old man’s home (Fort Smith Police Department).

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Fort Smith Police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 10:57 a.m. Police say a man shot and killed an intruder trying to enter his home near the corner of 18th and N H streets.

Police identified the homeowner as a 58-year-old male and the victim as a 29-year-old male. The homeowner was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a shooting call Friday morning in the 800 block of N 18th Street.

No further information is available at this time. Police say victim information and the extent of injuries will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made during a basketball game on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Berryville, Ark. man killed in three-car crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Berryville man has died after a three-car crash Saturday evening. According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on U.S. 412 near State Highway 127 in rural Madison County around 5:30 p.m. The crash happened when the man hit the rear...
BERRYVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville remains identified through DNA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas State Medical Examiner used DNA to identify human remains found in Fayetteville in Jan. 2023. The remains were identified as those of Christian Hernandez. Hernandez was reported missing in Dec. 2020, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police. Police don't suspect foul play...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy