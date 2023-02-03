UPDATE: Intruder shot and killed at Fort Smith home
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Feb. 4 Police have identified the 29-year-old male who was killed as Jacob Andrew Webb.
The investigation is still ongoing, according to Fort Smith Police.
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 10:57 a.m. Police say a man shot and killed an intruder trying to enter his home near the corner of 18th and N H streets.
Police identified the homeowner as a 58-year-old male and the victim as a 29-year-old male. The homeowner was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a shooting call Friday morning in the 800 block of N 18th Street.
No further information is available at this time. Police say victim information and the extent of injuries will be released when available.
