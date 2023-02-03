Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
7 Memphis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Drones, Aliens and Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
The Ice Storm has passed | How will the freezing temperatures impact our potholes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The last week of January and the weather wanted to put on a show for the Mid-South. Freezing rain, sleet and snow falling at times. Around the Mid-South, we collected a quarter of an inch here in Memphis. The ice doesn't just affect the power lines. We can also expect an impact on our roadways. The word that no one wants to hear...potholes.
Memphis wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler in hospital after suffering stroke
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler is in a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke. ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, where he has a condo. We're told doctors are concerned about the possibility of brain damage due to the stroke, but it's too early to tell. We are told he's been moved from ICU to a regular room at the hospital.
Thousands of Holly Springs residents left without power after ice storm
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss — January’s onslaught of freezing rain has left thousands in Holly Springs without power. While some have had their lights come back on, others like Christian Fish, are still left in the dark. “It’s been a headache to try and get the power back on,”...
America's biggest Dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest, returns to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families, get your children ready to meet the prehistoric creatures at Jurassic Quest at their weekend-only event. North America's Most popular interactive experience is back at Memphis and better with new interactive experiences at the Agricenter International’s Expo Center from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.
Here's when the Memphis Showboats will hit the gridiron for the 2023 season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Football League (USFL) has released the schedule for the new Memphis Showboats team for the 2023 season. Coached by Todd Haley, the Showboats will open the season April 15 in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium against the Philadelphia Stars. Tickets are available...
What's old is new again: East High unveils new TV studio (and it might look familiar)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What's old is new again for students at East High School in Memphis. The new Mustang TV studio made its debut Tuesday morning, and it features the former ABC24 news set, which we donated to the school. The school's new studio will give students more hands-on...
Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
Outcome of Mid-South 2023 Grammy nominees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the biggest nights of the year for the music industry, and Memphis was right in the mix. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday, Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, and a few Memphians were in the running to win Grammy awards and possibly bring home new pieces of hardware.
Power outages stretch across the Mid-South during winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ice Storm Warning has been canceled for Memphis, but many are still dealing with the after-effects of downed tree limbs and power lines, and power outages throughout the Mid-South. After being at nearly 19,000 customers without power about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, MLGW reported almost 4,255...
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
DeSoto County works to keep roads safe after icy weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Our team has been spread out across the region bring you the latest on the ice storm. Tuesday afternoon was the second wave of icy weather much different from what DeSoto County saw early Tuesday morning. Monday, they started prepping the roads anticipating the ice. Throughout...
Slick road conditions in Memphis and surrounding areas with possibly more freezing rain coming
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Road conditions in Memphis, Germantown, Collierville, and across the Mid-South are hazardous due to roads icing overnight. Memphis Police Department said current road conditions are "not favorable". There was one accident blocking traffic at the intersection of Lamar Ave. and Tuggle involving a jackknifed tractor trailer.
City of Memphis launches alert system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Texts, landline calls and emails can now be sent to those in the city of Memphis who would like updates about important community news as well as emergencies. The City of Memphis has launched a new emergency alert program enabling those who work for the city...
Tyre Nichols tribute in pictures from celebration of life service | Watch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The celebration of life service held Wednesday for Tyre Nichols in Memphis is remembering and paying tribute to someone who was was a deeply loved son and brother, a father, a skateboarder, a 49ers fan - and so much more. Nichols' friends and loved ones are...
DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
Le Le, Memphis Zoo panda, dies at 25
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3 that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old. There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said. Le Le, whose name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998,...
MPD: Suspects wanted in several game store burglaries throughout Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects after several recent burglaries that involved several people - sometimes more than a dozen - breaking into a store then taking off with anything they could grab. Many of the break-ins have happened at Memphis area GameStops and other...
Shelby County bar owners worried about future amid delays with beer permit renewals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beer permit renewals in Shelby County were due at the end of January, but those at some Memphis area bars say they never got a notice in the mail in the first place. One bar owner told ABC24 they are worried their business might be in...
Jefferson Avenue road closure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Jefferson Avenue will be closed this weekend. From 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 5, the section of Jefferson Avenue between Second Street and B.B. King Boulevard will be completely closed to through traffic due to sewer installation.
Moms hold a vigil in support of Tyre Nichols' mom as she grieves his death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of moms gathered for a vigil to lift up Tyre Nichols' mother, RowVaugn Wells, Sunday, Feb. 6, as she continues to grieve his death. Moms met for the vigil at Shelby Farms, which was one of the last places Nichols went before he was fatally beaten during an altercation with multiple Memphis police officers on January 7.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0