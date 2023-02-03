ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler in hospital after suffering stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler is in a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke. ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, where he has a condo. We're told doctors are concerned about the possibility of brain damage due to the stroke, but it's too early to tell. We are told he's been moved from ICU to a regular room at the hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Literacy Mid-South to honor Tyre Nichols by distributing books featuring skateboarding & photography

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Literacy Mid-South plans to give the gift of books to young Memphians, in honor of Tyre Nichols. Because of Nichols’ love of skateboarding and photography, the organization said it will distribute books on those subjects featuring Black children to its partners and children over the next few weeks. The group said books will also feature stories that focus on fatherhood and family.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Outcome of Mid-South 2023 Grammy nominees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the biggest nights of the year for the music industry, and Memphis was right in the mix. The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday, Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, and a few Memphians were in the running to win Grammy awards and possibly bring home new pieces of hardware.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis launches alert system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Texts, landline calls and emails can now be sent to those in the city of Memphis who would like updates about important community news as well as emergencies. The City of Memphis has launched a new emergency alert program enabling those who work for the city...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

DeSoto County residents take on icy weather conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In DeSoto County, Mississippi, the second wave of ice was worse than the first. But the ice could not keep residents down in DeSoto County. Roads weren’t too bad. Mainly the overpasses and bridges caused some issues. Between about 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., there were at least 10 accidents. No one was injured. Still, residents were out and about throughout the county.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Le Le, Memphis Zoo panda, dies at 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Friday, Feb. 3 that giant male panda Le Le died at 25-years-old. There is a pending medical investigation, but no cause of death has been determined, the zoo said. Le Le, whose name translates to "happy happy," was born on July 18, 1998,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Jefferson Avenue road closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Jefferson Avenue will be closed this weekend. From 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 5, the section of Jefferson Avenue between Second Street and B.B. King Boulevard will be completely closed to through traffic due to sewer installation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy