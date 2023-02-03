Read full article on original website
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
Mayfair Witches Showrunners Discuss the "Hard Choices" They Made in Adapting Anne Rice's Book
It's never been a secret that AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches would deviate a bit from the late author's iconic novel, The Witching Hour. After all, the novel is nearly 1000 pages long and spans centuries while mapping the lives of the women of the Mayfair family. But now that the series is halfway through its first season — a second season of the series was announced last week — some of those changes are come into sharper view and series showrunners Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are explaining some of the more difficult changes they made and why.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
1923: The Dutton Family Suffers Another Loss in "Ghost of Zebrina"
After a month-long break, Yellowstone prequel series 1923 returned this week with a larger than normal episode, "Ghost of Zebrina". The episode picked up the story of what was next for this generation of the Dutton family as they continue to deal with the deadly shootout previously this season and Spencer Dutton makes his way home as well as Teonna's journey having escaped the school after murdering Sister Mary. The episode brought more tragedy to the Dutton family — but also offered up a bit of hope for the future as well.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart Cast in New Sci-Fi Rom-Com
Two beloved fixtures of the comedy scene are about to star in a movie -- as love interests. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Palm Springs' Andy Samberg and Hacks and Babylon's Jean Smart are set to star in 42.6 Years, a new romantic comedy in development at ...
Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Loses It in Final Sketch
Pedro Pascal has battled the remnants of the Galactic Empire in The Mandalorian and braved the fungal zombie apocalypse in The Last of Us but couldn't hold it together next to Ego Nwodim during the final sketch of last night's Saturday Night Live. Pascal hosted the episode, and writers played with his popularity in The Mandalorian by revealing Din Djarin's bedroom voice and reimagined Mario Kart by way of The Last of Us. However, Nwodim playing "Lisa from Temecula" in the evening's final scene caused Pascal to crack, and he wasn't the only one who couldn't keep it together.
Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Reveals Details About the Films Gotham City and His DC Villain
Warner Bros. Discovery made some major decisions on their HBO Max streaming service as well as their DC Films franchise. Incoming CEO David Zaslav canceled multiple films including the in post-production Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Not much is known about why the film was really canceled, but there are reports that claim it ...
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian to Air on ABC, Freeform, and FX
Star Wars' The Mandalorian was one of the flagship TV series that helped launch the streaming service Disney+, but for those fans who have opted not to sign up for the platform in the years since its debut, you'll be able to check out the first episode later this month on linear networks. ABC, Freeform, ...
James Gunn Posts New Superman Image After Announcing DC Movie
James Gunn posted another image of Superman after unveiling the entire DC slate. On Twitter, the DC Studios head teased the cover of Action Comics #1050. Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson ad Phillip Kennedy Johnson wrote the story. Handling the artwork are Clayton Henry, Mike Perkins, Nick Dragotta. This is a pretty recent story for the ...
The Last of Us Showrunner Promises Upcoming Joel Moment Will Hit Fans Hard
As if The Last of Us hasn't already made us all cry enough, there's at least one upcoming moment involving Pedro Pascal's Joel that is sure to stomp all over our hearts. The latest comments come from The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who says there's at least one impending moment that's sure to hit us right in our feels.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Premiering Early on HBO Max
Fans are going to be able to watch the fifth episode of The Last of Us a little earlier than usual next week. While the hit survival series typically airs Sunday nights simulcast between HBO and HBO Max, Super Bowl LVII is causing the cable channel to air Episode 5 earlier in the week. Ahead of Sunday's The Last of Us Episode 4, it was revealed Episode 5 will air Friday, February 10th, during the same time.
Action-Horror Azrael First Look Offers Up a Bloodied Samara Weaving
Actor Samara Weaving's breakout role came on 2019's Ready or Not, and she once again finds herself caught in a brutal and bloody mess with the upcoming action-horror Azrael, as confirmed by the first photo from the movie. Having also starred in projects like Ash vs. Evil Dead, Mayhem, The Babysitter, and appearing in the ...
Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Reportedly Had Little Involvement with the Show in Years
Rick and Morty stands as one of animation's most successful series in years, but even the most beloved shows aren't immune from controversy. In the past few months, the animated hit has found itself overshadowed by co-creator Justin Roiland amid troubling legal revelations. Court documents confirmed the writer-actor is facing felony charges including domestic battery, ...
Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)
Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia ...
Avatar: The Way of Water Falls to Third Place at the Box Office, Knock at the Cabin Claims Top Spot
Avatar: The Way of Water's impressive seven-week streak at the top of the box office is coming to an end. The Avatar sequel will fall into third place at the box office, as the new horror movie Knock at the Cabin claims the top spot on the chart. Knock on the Cabin, the latest from M. Night Shyamalan, earned $5.4 million on its first day on its way to a $14.2 million opening weekend haul, making it Shyamalan's seventh number-one opening as a director. Paramount Pictures new sports comedy 80 for Brady lands in second place with an estimated $12.5 million. Avatar: The Way of Water will earn around $10 million in its eighth weekend.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets New Record For a Marvel Film on Disney+
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already setting new records after its premiere on Disney+. February 1st was the date that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joined the streaming service, after a successful run at the theatrical box office. There had been much discussion and speculation on exactly when Black Panther 2 would land on Disney+, but ...
