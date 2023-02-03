ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets in & around Houston

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdKnb_0kbTINRS00

DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are now on the Dallas Mavericks to get the winning going, as the Dallas Cowboys fell short in the NFL Playoffs; thankfully they don’t have to shoulder everything winning thanks to the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports two $25,000 Cash Five tickets were sold in and around Houston from the Thursday night drawing, “There were 2 top prize winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Humble and #Houston !”

These tickets were able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 2 drawing to notch the top prize. The winning numbers were 1, 17, 19, 20, and 30.

The first of the tickets was sold at Imperial Food Mart on Imperial Valley Drive in the city of Houston (not a Quick Pick), and the second was sold at Wal-Mart Supercenter on FM 1960 RD E in the city of Humble (was a Quick Pick).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Someone in Texas won $2 million from a winning Powerball ticket

HOUSTON – Someone in Texas became a millionaire after the Powerball drawing on Monday night. According to the Texas Lottery, a person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the H-E-B store on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The buyer matched all five numbers, meaning they won $1 million, but since they chose the “Power Play” option, they doubled the winnings.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

These Texas cities are the best cities for dating on a budget in 2023

DALLAS (KDAF) – The new year brings new goals whether it’s financial, jobs, or your dating life, but it can be hard to keep up with them. One of the hardest combinations of goals to maintain is to save money, while at the same time focusing on your dating life and getting back out there. However, it is hard but not impossible.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

The Issue Is: Casino gambling in Texas

Could we see casino gambling soon in Texas? FOX 4 Dallas's Steven Dial, FOX 26 Houston's Greg Groogan and FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski discuss Groogan's interview with Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado and the chances Texas will allow casino gambling.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston comes up just short of No. 1 ranking, Texas back in top 5

The Houston Cougars came up just short of being tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country this week, with Purdue hanging onto the top spot in the latest Associated Press college basketball rankings despite a loss to Indiana over the weekend. UH was ranked No. 2 in the...
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Gordon Food Service stores opening in Katy and Houston

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wholesale food supplier Gordon Food Service is opening several retail stores in the Houston area, including a location in Katy. Like a wholesale club, Gordon offers fresh and packaged bulk grocery items, but there is no membership fee. Its selection is smaller than a traditional grocery store and is listed online.
KATY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy