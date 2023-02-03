Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJLA
Man found shot near Navy Yard Metro Station, police looking for grey BMW: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found near the Navy Yard Metro Station Tuesday evening after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he was shot more than two miles away in Southeast D.C. The man was shot in the 2600 block...
WJLA
Frederick woman, 32, charged with auto theft; accused of stealing 4 cars in 2 months
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A 32-year-old Frederick woman was arrested last week on vehicle theft charges -- the fourth time she's been detained on such charges since early December, police said. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said that Heather Ann Kennedy stole a Nissan Sentra from a car...
WJLA
3 pedestrians raped at gunpoint in Towson, man arrested and charged
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A heinous crime has Towson residents on edge after police say three people were raped at gunpoint in the alley just steps from the Towson Circle Thursday. “It shook our community to the core,” Nancy Hafford said. “I’ve got to admit we were pretty horrified....
Wbaltv.com
5 teens arrested following police pursuit from Severn to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five teenagers were arrested in connection with gun and drug charges Monday night following a traffic stop that turned into a police pursuit through Anne Arundel County. According to the Anne Arundel County Police, around 9:15 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation...
Human Remains Found In Brush Near Busy Baltimore County Roadway: Police
Police in Baltimore County are investigating after human remains were found discovered in the brush a short stretch away from businesses and a busy roadway, authorities announced.At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide/Missing …
WJLA
Judge orders accused Potomac Ave Metro shooter charged with murder to remain in custody
WASHINGTON (7News) — A judge ordered Tuesday that the 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a Metro worker and injured three others in a Feb. 1 shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station remain in custody on no bond. The order was made on the judge's finding of...
Serial Teenage Ride-Share Armed Robber In Prince William County Caught By Police K9
The third time wasn't the charm for a Prince William County teenager who is in custody following a recent rash of private ride robberies in Manassas.A 17-year-old Manassas resident is facing multiple charges following a string of armed robberies in the region that were specifically targeting ride-s…
SUV Crashes Into Occupied School Bus In Montgomery County, Several Injured
Several passengers are injured after an occupied school bus and SUV collided in Montgomery County, authorities say. The bus and SUV crashed in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont around 3:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. After...
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
WJLA
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
WJLA
Bus, delivery truck carrying paper products crash in Montgomery Co., debris fills lanes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue (MCFRS) was at the scene of a collision after a delivery truck carrying paper products was involved in a crash with a bus full of passengers and flipped Monday evening. One person was transported to the hospital following the...
WJLA
ANC Commissioner Kendall Simmons convicted for hit-and-run crash on stolen motorcycle
WASHINGTON (7News) — A DC Superior Court jury this week convicted an ANC Commissioner of three felonies and three misdemeanors in a case from more than three years ago. Kendall Simmons, who is and was an ANC Commissioner in Ward 8, fled the scene of an accident in September 2019. Simmons, riding on a stolen motorcycle, crashed into the car of an elderly woman at 22nd and Alabama Southeast. It destroyed the motorcycle, but Simmons got up, hopped on the back of a companion’s motorcycle and fled the scene.
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
Police looking for suspect who allegedly robbed two ride share drivers in Manassas
The Prince William Police Department is looking for a suspect who was possibly involved in two robberies of private ride service drivers in the Manassas area.
WJLA
Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
Manassas Police looking for wanted fugitive
According to police, 54-year-old Miguel Angel Anaribe is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. He stands about 5'7", weighs around 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
