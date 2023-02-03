ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMT

Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Two people hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing a stolen car in Douglas Sunday night, according to Douglas Police Department. The incident began on Bluestar Highway near Main Street when an officer observed a car in violation of multiple motor vehicle codes, and saw suspicious activity happening inside.
DOUGLAS, MI
WWMT

Lovell Street in Kalamazoo to be closed due to rooftop maintenance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced an expected impact for drivers. Lovell Street between Rose Street and Burdick Street is scheduled to be closed Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rooftop maintenance. Other: Scammers use pictures of missing children to steal financial information.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two people face murder, arson charges in death of Kalamazoo Township man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people face multiple charges in connection to 2022 house fire that killed a Kalamazoo Township man. Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Shakespeare Avenue just after 8 p.m. June 18, 2022, according to the department. Travis identified: Police identify...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Four charged after stealing cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business

OTTAWA COUNTY — Four suspects were charged Tuesday, following a robbery of a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Monday's report: Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business. Three men of Grand Rapids were charged with breaking...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WWMT

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart

COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens

WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Shakespeare Avenue, nearby neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Boil Water Advisory issued for Shakespeare Avenue and nearby neighborhoods in Kalamazoo Township Friday was lifted Monday. Work on a water main was expected to cause a temporary loss of pressure, resulting in the water being shut off and the advisory being issued, according to the City of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado

DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City commissioners release Kalamazoo survey findings on economy, safety, and more

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo conducted a community survey and had Joseph Dell’Olio, Senior Survey Associate with Polco/National Research Center present the findings at the Monday City Commission meeting. The survey is a national community survey, reporting around 10 facets:. Inclusivity and Engagement. Economy. Mobility. Community...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy