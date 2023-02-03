Read full article on original website
Kentwood police search for suspects after shots fired
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Damage was found on two different residences and one nearby vehicle after reports of shots fired, according to the Kentwood Police Department. Police responded near Bowen Blvd SE around 3 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported, according to police. No suspects have been arrested and there...
Two people hospitalized after crashing stolen car in Douglas
DOUGLAS, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after crashing a stolen car in Douglas Sunday night, according to Douglas Police Department. The incident began on Bluestar Highway near Main Street when an officer observed a car in violation of multiple motor vehicle codes, and saw suspicious activity happening inside.
Lovell Street in Kalamazoo to be closed due to rooftop maintenance
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo has announced an expected impact for drivers. Lovell Street between Rose Street and Burdick Street is scheduled to be closed Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rooftop maintenance. Other: Scammers use pictures of missing children to steal financial information.
Two people face murder, arson charges in death of Kalamazoo Township man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people face multiple charges in connection to 2022 house fire that killed a Kalamazoo Township man. Kalamazoo Township Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Shakespeare Avenue just after 8 p.m. June 18, 2022, according to the department. Travis identified: Police identify...
Four charged after stealing cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY — Four suspects were charged Tuesday, following a robbery of a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Monday's report: Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business. Three men of Grand Rapids were charged with breaking...
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Coldwater Walmart
COLDWATER, Mich. — A Walmart store in Coldwater was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat, according to Coldwater Police Department. Around the state: Bomb threats called into multiple Michigan Walmart stores, police say. No one was injured during evacuation efforts, and the scene is currently clear, officers said.
Grand Rapids pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids pedestrian remains in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Michigan Street NE and Prospect Avenue NE when a car hit the 25-year-old in the curb lane as they were crossing Michigan Street, according to Grand Rapids police.
Person found dead in Benton Harbor car, no arrests made
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A woman's screams led to the discovery of a body in Benton Harbor on Sunday. Police say they found 27-year old Denell Newson's body inside a vehicle on Marshal Avenue early in the morning. They said they had received calls about a woman screaming.
'Everything was taken from me,' WMU student tells suspect at home invasion sentencing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Western Michigan University student who was the victim of a 2021 armed robbery and alleged rape in her own apartment said the incident has traumatized and changed her forever. "Everything was taken from me that night. I'm talking about my sense of my security," the...
Shootout on Galewood Avenue ended in arrest of two teens
WYOMING, Mich. — A Sunday evening shootout between two teenagers in Wyoming ended in their arrests, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Shots were fired on Galewood Avenue near Burton Street around 8:30 p.m. Minivan theft: Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township. When...
Hoax school shooter calls in Portage, other districts came from internet phone numbers
PORTAGE. Mich. — A flurry of swatting calls about fake active school shooters were part of a coordinated campaign to target K-12 education facilities in Michigan, according to a bulletin from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center. The hoax 911 calls were reported at more than 1/2 dozen high schools...
Kent County man dies in crash after police say a teen driver runs red light
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Comstock Park man died from injuries sustained in a traffic crash Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said an 18-year-old woman from Sparta driving a Jeep ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram driven by an 86-year-old man at the intersection of North Division Avenue and 7 Mile Road in Plainfield Township around 11 a.m. Saturday, forcing both vehicles off the road.
Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people
EAST LEROY, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a felonious assault overnight Saturday, that lead to the arrest of a 34-year-old Leroy Township man. The man forced his way into an ex-girlfriend's home, dragged her by the hair onto the front yard and shot...
Man hit by vehicle after trying to flee traffic stop on U.S. 31
OTTAWA COUNTY — A man suffered serious injuries after police say he was hit by a vehicle as he fled a traffic stop on U.S. 31 in Ottawa County shortly before 7p.m. Saturday night, police said. When Ottawa County deputies pulled over the vehicle, they say the 26-year-old passenger...
Four West Michigan schools receive funding for safe driving program
WEST MICHIGAN — Four West Michigan high schools are expected to receive $1,000 in funding for the 'Strive for a Safer Drive' program. In its 12th year, the peer-led program strives to reduce the number traffic crashes in teens, according to the program. Teen driver: Kent County man dies...
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Shakespeare Avenue, nearby neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Boil Water Advisory issued for Shakespeare Avenue and nearby neighborhoods in Kalamazoo Township Friday was lifted Monday. Work on a water main was expected to cause a temporary loss of pressure, resulting in the water being shut off and the advisory being issued, according to the City of Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo native & MSU alum rescues dog during Texas tornado
DEER PARK, TX — A daring rescue was made during an EF3 tornado on Jan. 24, as a Kalamazoo native and former Michigan State football player, Joel Nitchman saved K9 Roni from the damages. Nitchman told CBS News they had just got back from training, when the winds picked...
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
City commissioners release Kalamazoo survey findings on economy, safety, and more
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo conducted a community survey and had Joseph Dell’Olio, Senior Survey Associate with Polco/National Research Center present the findings at the Monday City Commission meeting. The survey is a national community survey, reporting around 10 facets:. Inclusivity and Engagement. Economy. Mobility. Community...
Bald eagles captured on video in Constantine
WSBT photojournalist Mark Honaker was out this morning and spotted 5 bald eagles. Three adults and two juveniles. A seagull dive bombs the juvenile eagle.
