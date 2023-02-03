ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Randolph County father faces neglect charge over care for disabled son

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MO4Pb_0kbTHDeP00

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County father faces a felony charge over the level of care provided to his adult son, who is mentally disabled.

Carl Austin Sr., 64, of rural Ridgeville, was charged Tuesday in Randolph Circuit Court with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison if he's convicted.

According to court documents filed by Prosecutor David Daly's office, Austin's son — who is in his 30s — was determined to have ingested "benzodiazepines, cannabinoids and oxycodone" before he was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in mid-January.

An investigator with Indiana Adult Protective Services reported the younger Austin "does not have the capacity to obtain these substances on his own and to the best of his knowledge does not have a prescription for those substances."

Another document said the son was "in no way capable to buying the illegal drugs, managing his own medication, or arranging for the purchase of the drugs in question."

Reports described the son as "extremely mentally handicapped and non-verbal."

A probable cause affidavit said Carl Austin Sr. had dropped his son off at the hospital and "had not returned or contacted the hospital to follow up or see about picking up his son."

A hospital official told investigators the Ridgeville father "will bring (his son) in when he needs a break and drop him off."

"Carl Sr. will then return home and not answer his phone when (his son) is released to return home," the report said.

The son was placed in a group home due to Austin Sr.'s health problems in 2018. However, the father removed the son from the group home in 2020 "against the advice of the psychiatrist," according to a report from Adult Protective Services. When he removed his son from the group home, Austin Sr. did not take all of his son's medications, which "should take every day to stabilize his emotions."

The elder Austin reportedly indicated at that time he wanted "to spend as much time with his son as he can."

The father subsequently would not allow Adult Protective Services workers in his home, investigators said.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 3

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest of Johnson County Woman

Incident took place near Batesville on Interstate 74. Batesville-On Friday, February 3, 2023, Indiana State Troopers arrested a Johnson County, Indiana woman on drug and other charges following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 am, when...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies

LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
LIMA, OH
The Star Press

The Star Press

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy