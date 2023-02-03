Randolph County father faces neglect charge over care for disabled son

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County father faces a felony charge over the level of care provided to his adult son, who is mentally disabled.

Carl Austin Sr., 64, of rural Ridgeville, was charged Tuesday in Randolph Circuit Court with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison if he's convicted.

According to court documents filed by Prosecutor David Daly's office, Austin's son — who is in his 30s — was determined to have ingested "benzodiazepines, cannabinoids and oxycodone" before he was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in mid-January.

An investigator with Indiana Adult Protective Services reported the younger Austin "does not have the capacity to obtain these substances on his own and to the best of his knowledge does not have a prescription for those substances."

Another document said the son was "in no way capable to buying the illegal drugs, managing his own medication, or arranging for the purchase of the drugs in question."

Reports described the son as "extremely mentally handicapped and non-verbal."

A probable cause affidavit said Carl Austin Sr. had dropped his son off at the hospital and "had not returned or contacted the hospital to follow up or see about picking up his son."

A hospital official told investigators the Ridgeville father "will bring (his son) in when he needs a break and drop him off."

"Carl Sr. will then return home and not answer his phone when (his son) is released to return home," the report said.

The son was placed in a group home due to Austin Sr.'s health problems in 2018. However, the father removed the son from the group home in 2020 "against the advice of the psychiatrist," according to a report from Adult Protective Services. When he removed his son from the group home, Austin Sr. did not take all of his son's medications, which "should take every day to stabilize his emotions."

The elder Austin reportedly indicated at that time he wanted "to spend as much time with his son as he can."

The father subsequently would not allow Adult Protective Services workers in his home, investigators said.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.