Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid's Injury Status For Joel Embiid's 76ers-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Joel Embiid is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will be in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Joel Embiid is on the injury report listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Joel Embiid (foot) listed questionable for Friday."

The All-Star center is in the middle of a tremendous season with averages of 33.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Right now, the 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the league and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games.

They are one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the second seed in the Eastern Conference (and 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first).

Last season, the team traded for James Harden, so they have one of the best duos in the NBA (with Embiid and Harden).

They lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but should be seen as a contender in 2023.

The 76ers are 33-17 in 50 games and have gone 13-9 in the 22 games they have played on the road away from Philadelphia.

As for the Spurs, the franchise is in rebuilding mode, so they will likely not be competing for the playoffs (or play-in tournament).

They come into the night with a 14-38 record in 52 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Spurs have gone 9-20 in the 29 games they have hosted in San Antonio.

New York, NY
