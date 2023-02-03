Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis and Kopp discuss win over Rutgers
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 66-60 win over Rutgers on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Miller Kopp joined Woodson for the post-game media session. Indiana (17-7, 8-5) will next travel to Michigan for a Saturday evening contest.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana 66 Rutgers 60 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defeated Rutgers by a final score of 66-60 on Tuesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The win snapped a six-game losing streak to the Scarlet Knights. IU has now won seven of eight games and has moved into a second place tie in the Big Ten.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Trey Galloway discusses the team and his development
Listen as Indiana junior guard Trey Galloway joined the The Fan Midday Show on Tuesday to discuss IU’s win over Purdue, his development as a player, and much more. Galloway is averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 25.6 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 54.2 percent from the field overall, and 50 percent (20 of 40) from 3-point range.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/7)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana had important recruiting prospects on hand Saturday
Indiana had four recruiting prospects on hand for their marquee matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon. It would be difficult to imagine a better showcase for recruiting than the scene at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, both with the best crowd environment of the year, and a win over the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
WATCH: Indiana Commit Jakai Newton Rejects Nation's No. 1 Recruit at the Rim
Wheeler High School's Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 recruit, went up for a dunk on Monday night, but Indiana commit Jakai Newton met him at the rim to block the shot. Watch it here.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men ascend AP top-25 after win over Purdue, women achieve highest ranking ever
A weekend sweep of Purdue served the IU men’s and women’s basketball teams well. The IU men moved up three spots to No. 18 after a 1-1 week that included a win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday. It was IU’s eighth all-time win over the No. 1 ranked team. Indiana has been ranked in the top-25 for all but three weeks during this season. They started the 2022-23 campaign at No. 13.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers appears to be down a starter for Tuesday’s top-25 matchup with IU
The tall task of ending a long losing streak to Rutgers might have become a bit more manageable for Indiana. Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said on a Sunday evening television appearance starting forward Mawot Mag will be “out for a bit” after suffering a leg injury on Saturday against Michigan State. Mag left that game and did not return.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: Exposing Zach Edey and Purdue double teams
The college basketball world is well aware at this point — no one is going to slow down Purdue big man Zach Edey when the Boilermakers have the ball. Sure, there are ways to limit his impact. But as his 22.4 points per game and 63 percent conversion rate from the field illustrate, Edey is going to produce. And in large part due to Edey, Purdue has the most efficient offense in the country.
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Victory Over Purdue
No. 1 Purdue traveled to Bloomington on Saturday for the first of two Big Ten matchups this season with Indiana. The Hoosiers dominated the first half and held off a Purdue rally in the second half to win 79-74.
WNDU
Sectional round wraps up for Indiana HS girls hoops
Sectional finals took place Saturday for Indiana girls high school basketball teams. Below are results for Michiana teams involved:
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful […]
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
The restaurant called the ‘best hole-in-the-wall’ for fried chicken in Indiana
This spot in Oldenburg takes home the title.
WLFI.com
Identity of Pheasant Run shooting victim released
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Coroner has released the identity of a man found dead with a gunshot wound ,Sunday at Pheasant Run apartments. Officials said the victims name is Michael McCord Jr., a 21-years-old from Rockford, IL. Preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
