Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
cenlanow.com
Rose has 2-shot lead at Pebble going into a Monday finish
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The fading light was enough for Justin Rose to see his final shot find the 10th fairway at Pebble Beach, and that was enough for him to call it a day. He was 9 under in the 19 holes he played over two courses...
cenlanow.com
Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Following a nearly four-year fight for police accountability after her son’s death, Mona Harden will be in Washington waiting for progress from the president. Mona Hardin’s attorney Ronald Haley said that “She shows up at everything. It does not matter if it is a court...
cenlanow.com
Cassidy invites Sheriff Deputy to State of the Union after saving a man while off-duty
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday that his guest for the State of the Union will be Detective Will Bankston of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department (EBRSO). In late January, Bankston saved a man’s life while off-duty, according to the EBRSO Facebook...
cenlanow.com
Police chase in school bus leads to crash at North Shore school, blowtorch-wielding woman arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Florida woman is in custody after detectives say a bizarre incident involving a blowtorch and a school bus led to a police chase and crash on the North Shore Tuesday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says shortly before 6 a.m., deputies responded...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud. Karen Farrell Tigler, 40, of Marrero, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release for bank fraud and making and subscribing false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging
(Green Car Reports) — A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of three cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
cenlanow.com
St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says
ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
cenlanow.com
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
cenlanow.com
Three suspected opioid overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany Parish
SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three people died in St. Tammany Parish from drug overdoses in a 24 hour time frame last weekend. Official suspect the three men, all in their 30s, overdosed on opioids. An autopsy will be conducted Monday as well as a toxicology report to determine the...
Comments / 0