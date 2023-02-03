ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Following a nearly four-year fight for police accountability after her son’s death, Mona Harden will be in Washington waiting for progress from the president. Mona Hardin’s attorney Ronald Haley said that “She shows up at everything. It does not matter if it is a court...
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud. Karen Farrell Tigler, 40, of Marrero, was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release for bank fraud and making and subscribing false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.
Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging

(Green Car Reports) — A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of three cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
St. Amant man held baby while firing shots at victim, APSO says

ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody. The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
