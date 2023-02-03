Read full article on original website
New Bedford Drug Dealer Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Police Cruiser
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford drug dealer and career criminal has been arrested on multiple narcotics and vehicle charges after allegedly trying to flee from police and hitting a cruiser in the process. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 47-year-old Jose Fernandez after trying to search his 83...
Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief
WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified
EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
New Bedford Burglar Admits to Break-Ins, Sentenced to Prison Time
NEW BEDFORD — A serial burglar from New Bedford has pleaded guilty to two more break-ins at city homes, and will spend up to five years in prison for the crimes. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Joel Reyes has "a lengthy history" of convictions for similar crimes.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
New Bedford Man Arrested After Four-Hour Police Standoff
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested after a four-hour police standoff in the city on Thursday night. Police said 48-year-old Anthony Medeiros was taken into custody at his home at 635 County St. following the standoff. According to police, North End patrol units were investigating...
New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
This Westport Restaurant Once Served Up a Strange Combination
As we continue our quest to find some of the most unique menu items on the SouthCoast, one beloved Westport restaurant of old had a dish you’ll likely never see replicated anywhere else. For over half a century, Fred and Ann’s restaurant occupied the red wooden building at 977...
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Fire Crews Battling Nine-Alarm Blaze at Brockton Hospital
LATEST UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a ninth alarm has been struck. More than 30 ambulances are at the scene helping evacuate patients from the hospital, which remains without power. Hazmat teams are monitoring the air. UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a sixth alarm has been struck. An...
Have You Seen Us? Missing People in Bristol County
One woman left the car while arguing with her husband, and he never heard from her again. Another woman disappeared in mysterious circumstances, with just her car, car keys, and a shoe left behind at a gas station. For one man — Bristol County's most wanted fugitive — the FBI...
New Bedford Police Investigate Armed Robbery at 7-Eleven
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday night at the North End 7-Eleven. Police spokesman Lt. Scott Carola said North End units responded to reports of an armed robbery at the 1389 Phillips Rd. convenience store at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
New Bedford ‘Missed Connection’ Seeks ‘Lady in Red at Wonder Bowl’
As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get.
Middleboro Financial Adviser Admits to Stealing From Elderly Clients’ Retirement Funds
MIDDLEBORO — A financial adviser from Middleboro admitted in federal court on Friday to defrauding his elderly clients and stealing their retirement assets. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 67-year-old Paul McGonigle pleaded guilty to investment adviser fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft as well as two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud.
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
Cape Cod Photographer Captures Chilling Image of Frozen Shark Fully Intact
Cold enough for sharks to freeze. A photographer based on Cape Cod captured a shocking image of a shark, frozen stiff, on Cold Storage Beach and it’s the perfect illustration of just how cold it got on Saturday. Amie Medeiros is from Yarmouth Port and she braved below-zero temperatures...
SouthCoast Braces for Extreme Cold With Options to Stay Warm
Places throughout the SouthCoast will function as warming houses over the weekend for those in need as temperatures drop to well below freezing. The forecast is calling for temperatures across the SouthCoast to plummet Friday night into Saturday morning, helped along by strong winds, before bouncing back into the 40s by Sunday.
