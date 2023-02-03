ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Westport Police Catch Suspected Mail Thief

WESTPORT — Westport police have arrested a man suspected of stealing Christmas presents and personal information from the mail in a series of thefts reported since November. Police said detectives searched a 73 Cornell Rd. home on Monday, Feb. 6 and took 51-year-old John Taylor III into custody without incident.
WESTPORT, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fugitive Arrested Following Traffic Stop

NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — A New Bedford man wanted in Maine was arrested recently for trafficking cocaine following a traffic stop. According to New Bedford Police, detectives were monitoring activity in the city’s South End on February 4 when they observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. The vehicle was stopped on Mosher Street and police said the driver parked in a driveway and attempted to walk away.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Easton Woman Killed in Police Shooting Identified

EASTON — The Easton woman shot and killed by local police on Sunday has been identified as 56-year-old Marianne Griffiths. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said state police are actively investigating the fatal shooting, which allegedly took place while Griffiths was holding a pump action BB gun during a home welfare check.
EASTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast

It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested After Four-Hour Police Standoff

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man has been arrested after a four-hour police standoff in the city on Thursday night. Police said 48-year-old Anthony Medeiros was taken into custody at his home at 635 County St. following the standoff. According to police, North End patrol units were investigating...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Fire Crews Battling Nine-Alarm Blaze at Brockton Hospital

LATEST UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a ninth alarm has been struck. More than 30 ambulances are at the scene helping evacuate patients from the hospital, which remains without power. Hazmat teams are monitoring the air. UPDATE: As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a sixth alarm has been struck. An...
BROCKTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Middleboro Financial Adviser Admits to Stealing From Elderly Clients’ Retirement Funds

MIDDLEBORO — A financial adviser from Middleboro admitted in federal court on Friday to defrauding his elderly clients and stealing their retirement assets. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 67-year-old Paul McGonigle pleaded guilty to investment adviser fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft as well as two counts of money laundering and three counts of wire fraud.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Braces for Extreme Cold With Options to Stay Warm

Places throughout the SouthCoast will function as warming houses over the weekend for those in need as temperatures drop to well below freezing. The forecast is calling for temperatures across the SouthCoast to plummet Friday night into Saturday morning, helped along by strong winds, before bouncing back into the 40s by Sunday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy