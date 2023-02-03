Read full article on original website
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
I-77S in Kanawha County, West Virginia, back open after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE (10:03 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): All lanes of I-77S are back open at the Sharon exit after a tractor-trailer crash. UPDATE (5:51 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): All northbound lanes are back open and one southbound lane is partially open at the scene. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed […]
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
Injured man rescued from mountainside in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County. According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel. Logan […]
WDTV
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash
UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night. The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Police identify pedestrian killed by car
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
Information wanted for man who allegedly used stolen credit card in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7): The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division says the man has been identified. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at places in Charleston and South Charleston. They say if you know the individual’s […]
Man shot by Huntington, West Virginia police after threatening EMS workers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police officers shot a man who was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning. HPD said in a press release that 47-year-old Luis Gonzalez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers. They say he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel and presented a gun in front of officers […]
Eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 shut down in Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident. Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant. Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
wchstv.com
Kanawha Valley experienced own train derailment nightmare eight years ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As scary as a 400-foot-tall wall of flame looked over Fayette County eight years ago this month, the danger of people living in East Palestine, Ohio, exceeds the forces that burned part of Mount Carbon. The danger is so great Ohio officials decided to risk...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
Father and 2-year-old son found dead in river
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A tragic incident is being investigated after a father stripped himself and his 2-year-old son naked, went into the woods, and was found dead in a river. Tazewell County Chief Deputy Major Heatley says on February 3rd at approximately 3:30 pm, the Tazewell County...
WOWK
Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
WSAZ
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
