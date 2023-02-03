ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
wchstv.com

One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash

UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night.  The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Police identify pedestrian killed by car

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Police have released the identity of a man who was killed after being struck by a car along U.S. 23 over the weekend. Around 3 p.m., Saturday, Keene Michael Johnson, 44, of Pikeville, was struck by a car traveling south on U.S. 23, near the Community Trust Bank tower.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Father and 2-year-old son found dead in river

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – A tragic incident is being investigated after a father stripped himself and his 2-year-old son naked, went into the woods, and was found dead in a river. Tazewell County Chief Deputy Major Heatley says on February 3rd at approximately 3:30 pm, the Tazewell County...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WOWK

Man indicted on DUI charge after woman lost unborn child in West Virginia crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Greenbrier County man accused of DUI in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Timothy Wickline, 29, of Greenbrier County, was indicted on charges of “DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury” and “Driving Revoked for DUI.”
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia driver dies in single vehicle crash

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person is dead after a single-car crash. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, members of the Logan Detachment responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 10, just north of Man, WV. Upon arrival, Troopers found the driver had ran off the roadway and crashed. Troopers...
MAN, WV
WSAZ

Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy