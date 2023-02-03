A restaurant known for tacos, tequila headed for Lexington’s Main Street

A restaurant known for tacos, tequila and more is being planned for Main Street in Lexington.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey has leased space for a restaurant at 105 West Main St. in Lexington, according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers, which represented Barrio in the deal. The restaurant will occupy about 2,800 square feet of space in the Icehouse on Main building that has been under construction during the last year.

That’s right next door to the building that houses Alodia’s Italian restaurant, and close to the Town of Lexington’s popular Icehouse Amphitheater.

“We are excited for our clients, Rich and Tina Kotlarek, to get their first Barrio Tacos location in South Carolina up and running,” Colliers’ John Gressette said in a statement. “This has been a lifelong dream for the Kotlarek’s, who have the Barrio franchise rights for central South Carolina. We are honored to be part of their journey.”

There currently are Barrio locations in six states. Its menu includes a wide selection of specialty tacos, as well as build-your-own options, along with appetizers, salsas and much more. Its drink menu includes margaritas, bourbon and other libations. Barrio also has extensive brunch offerings .

Main Street in Lexington has seen a revival in recent years, with a host of restaurants and bars — O’Hara’s Public House, Craft Axe Throwing, Bodhi Thai Dining, Nicky’s Pizzeria, Keg Cowboy, Alodia’s and O’Hara’s Bakery Cafe, just to name a few — now lining the street. Molto Vino Wine Bar announced in December that it was planning a spot at 102 W. Main St.