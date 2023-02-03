ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

A restaurant known for tacos, tequila headed for Lexington’s Main Street

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yiXDf_0kbTFHXP00

A restaurant known for tacos, tequila and more is being planned for Main Street in Lexington.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey has leased space for a restaurant at 105 West Main St. in Lexington, according to a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers, which represented Barrio in the deal. The restaurant will occupy about 2,800 square feet of space in the Icehouse on Main building that has been under construction during the last year.

That’s right next door to the building that houses Alodia’s Italian restaurant, and close to the Town of Lexington’s popular Icehouse Amphitheater.

“We are excited for our clients, Rich and Tina Kotlarek, to get their first Barrio Tacos location in South Carolina up and running,” Colliers’ John Gressette said in a statement. “This has been a lifelong dream for the Kotlarek’s, who have the Barrio franchise rights for central South Carolina. We are honored to be part of their journey.”

There currently are Barrio locations in six states. Its menu includes a wide selection of specialty tacos, as well as build-your-own options, along with appetizers, salsas and much more. Its drink menu includes margaritas, bourbon and other libations. Barrio also has extensive brunch offerings .

Main Street in Lexington has seen a revival in recent years, with a host of restaurants and bars — O’Hara’s Public House, Craft Axe Throwing, Bodhi Thai Dining, Nicky’s Pizzeria, Keg Cowboy, Alodia’s and O’Hara’s Bakery Cafe, just to name a few — now lining the street. Molto Vino Wine Bar announced in December that it was planning a spot at 102 W. Main St.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbiabusinessreport.com

New taco restaurant coming to downtown Lexington

A new taco restaurant is coming to downtown Lexington. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette recently represented Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey in the lease of 2,837 square feet of restaurant space at 105 West Main St., Lexington. “We are excited for our clients, Rich and...
LEXINGTON, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Cyn-Ron restaurant opens at ex-Pizza Hut site

A chicken and fish restaurant has opened in Orangeburg. Cyn-Ron Chicken and Fish Place opened Jan. 14 at the former Pizza Hut at 991 John C. Calhoun Drive. "I felt that Orangeburg needed a restaurant with good food," owner Ronnie Hughes said. The restaurant is named after Hughes' deceased wife,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Realty company purchases retail property on Columbia's North Main Street

A 40,883-square-foot retail center on North Main Street in Columbia was recently purchased by a realty company. Colliers South Carolina’s Rox Pollard and John Gressette represented Marbro Realty Inc. in the purchase of the property located at 3900 North Main St. The property was fully redeveloped back into near-new...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

'Small town girl, big dream': Sweets and cake shop opens in Orangeburg

A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg. The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22. "Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it." The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Driver with suspended license caused collision in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a driver caused a crash in Lexington. Officers said the collision happened at the 700 block of South Lake Drive. A driver with a suspended license who was speeding caused the crash according to police. Due to the collision, traffic detours...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
BISHOPVILLE, SC
wach.com

Man connected to Alcott Drive burglary arrested, another on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police says one man was arrested and another is still on the run following an armed burglary on Alcott Drive in late January. Officers arrested Rodney Friday who's accused of an armed robbery back on January 20. Officials say Friday held a man at gunpoint and kept him from leaving an Alcott Drive residence, all while stealing and assaulting the victim.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Boat Show returns to SC State Fairgrounds in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds of boats will be displayed. According to organizers,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Airport High School campus safely cleared by law enforcement

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington School District Two says students and staff are re-entering Airport High School after a threat was made against the school late this morning, Feb. 7. Law enforcement conducted a search of the building and it was cleared for return. Earlier, staff and students evacuated from...
LEXINGTON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
17K+
Followers
435
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy