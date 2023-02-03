ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A magic milestone as Wi-Hi's Antwan Wilson joins elite club with 1,000th point with squad

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

A lot of great Eastern Shore basketball players have put on the Wicomico jersey and gotten buckets for the Bayside powerhouse. But on Feb. 2, current star senior Antwan Wilson joined an elite group of Wi-Hi players from throughout the team's history.

In their home win over Pocomoke, Wilson became the 13th Wi-Hi player to score 1,000 career points, adding this career milestone to what has already been a dominant season both for him individually, and for his undefeated Wi-Hi team.

Wilson came into the game at 999 points, and got to 1,001 early in the first quarter on a put-back dunk, a familiar sight for anyone who has caught a Wi-Hi game this year. But this particular dunk was a special one, and for Wilson, a testament to the hard work he's put into his game.

"It felt good. That's a lot of buckets," Wilson said after the game. "I just stayed true to my work and kept working."

Wilson a top scorer in all of Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Blymi_0kbTEruQ00

It certainly is a lot of buckets for Wilson, and a lot of buckets has been the story for him this year as he currently ranks as one of the top scorers in Maryland high school basketball. Thirty-plus point performances have been the norm for Wilson all year as he has led Wi-Hi to a 19-0 record through the first week of February, while putting his name amongst the top players in the state statistically.

"It's a blessing for real, because I just put in all this work and it's starting to show," Wilson said. "I'm just staying humble and staying to my path."

It's all the more impressive that he reached 1,000 points in only three years at Wi-Hi. Wilson had already reached the overall 1,000 point marker for his career last year during his season at Cross Christian in Delaware. Yesterday's achievement was just for the amount of points he put up just during his freshman, sophomore and senior seasons in Salisbury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaCus_0kbTEruQ00

"What makes it special is that it usually takes the kids four years," Wi-Hi head coach Butch Waller said to the crowd when they paused the game to honor Wilson. "This is his third year, (with) freshman year and sophomore year. His junior year was a COVID year, and the Maryland schools didn't play so he played in Delaware. So that's three years, and hopefully 10 more games."

Coming back to Wi-Hi for his senior year gave him the opportunity to reach this career milestone for his hometown team, but for Wilson, he hopes it's just one of many more accomplishments he and his teammates notch under their belts as they move closer to the postseason.

"It was only right because of the COVID years. I wanted to win a state championship and that's still the goal... Bayside championship, city championship and state championship."

