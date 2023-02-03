MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler is in a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke. ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, where he has a condo. We're told doctors are concerned about the possibility of brain damage due to the stroke, but it's too early to tell. We are told he's been moved from ICU to a regular room at the hospital.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO