'Michael Harris Day' celebrated at Stockbridge high school

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It was an emotional day for Atlanta Braves centerfielder "Money Mike," as Michael Harris, II was celebrated by his hometown high school. 11Alive Sports was there as signs were unveiled and the introduction for “The National League Rookie of the Year!” boomed over the speakers of Stockbridge High School's field.
Memphis wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler in hospital after suffering stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler is in a Florida hospital after suffering a stroke. ABC24 has learned the 73-year-old suffered a stroke this weekend while in Sanibel, not far from Fort Myers, where he has a condo. We're told doctors are concerned about the possibility of brain damage due to the stroke, but it's too early to tell. We are told he's been moved from ICU to a regular room at the hospital.
