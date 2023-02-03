Norwich Tech earns big Senior Night win in boys basketball: Thursday's top performers

The Norwich Tech boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a big victory over Connecticut Technical Conference rival Ellis Tech in front of a packed gymnasium Thursday at Norwich Tech High School. The Warriors were honoring seniors Josh Hanks, Bradley St. Louis, David Clang, Drake Fuller, and Malaki Mercado.

The win over the Golden Eagles kept the Warriors (4-12) state tournament hopes alive. Norwich Tech is hoping to pull off a conference upset when they host Cheney Tech this Tuesday (Feb. 7).

In girls basketball action, Norwich Free Academy moved into first place in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I standings with a 39-23 victory over Woodstock Academy. The Wildcats (8-9, 4-1 ECC) moved one game ahead of Fitch, who fell to East Lyme on Thursday.

Here are Thursday's top performances.

Boys basketball

Malaki Mercado, Norwich Tech: Senior guard drained six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lift the Warriors (4-12) to a 67-49 Senior Night victory over Ellis Tech.

Bradley Saint Louis, Norwich Tech: Senior forward scored 20 points in the Warriors’ CTC win over Ellis Tech (3-12).

Caleb Evans, Ellis Tech: Senior forward scored a game-high 21 points in the Golden Eagles’ 67-49 loss against Ellis Tech.

Girls basketball

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Sophomore center posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats (8-9 overall, 4-1 ECC) to a 39-23 victory over Woodstock Academy (10-6).

Abby Matheson, Griswold: Sophomore guard scored 13 points to lead the Wolverines (4-9) past Montville, 46-38.

Natalie Becotte, Griswold: Junior guard scored 11 points in a win against Montville (2-14).

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard made four 3-pointers and finished with 13 points but Killingly (9-5) fell 46-34 to Ledyard.

Arianha Headen, Killingly: Sophomore center grabbed 10 rebounds and scored seven points in a loss against Ledyard (10-7).