Muncie, IN

Don Nicholas
4d ago

The traffic stop arrests crack me up. Drugs, guns, paraphernalia, drugged, stoned, speeding, lights off or burned-out, out of date license plate, suspended drivers license, making an illegal U-turn, at least part if not all of them. Then again, I make different mistakes that I attempt to excuse, but try to stay away from felonies.

WTHR

ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
THORNTOWN, IN
FOX59

Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring

INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring

INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Marion police shooting happens after report of shots fired

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say. The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.
MARION, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

