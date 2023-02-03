Read full article on original website
Don Nicholas
4d ago
The traffic stop arrests crack me up. Drugs, guns, paraphernalia, drugged, stoned, speeding, lights off or burned-out, out of date license plate, suspended drivers license, making an illegal U-turn, at least part if not all of them. Then again, I make different mistakes that I attempt to excuse, but try to stay away from felonies.
ISP: Thorntown man led trooper on high-speed chase with kids in car
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Thorntown man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit in Clinton County last week. Travis Martin, 29, was reportedly spotted speeding and committing other traffic violations by an Indiana State Police trooper on US 52 near Manson Colfax Road on Friday, Feb. 3. The trooper attempted to stop Martin, but he sped southeast on US 52 in an attempt to elude the traffic stop.
Speedway Police: Suspect attacked man with hammer over accusation of infidelity
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police arrested a man suspected of beating another man in the head with a hammer on Sunday. Multiple people called 911 just after 3:30 p.m. to report a fight in Speedway near the 2400 block of North Lynhurst Drive, east of the intersection of North High School and Crawfordsville roads.
Final 2 defendants convicted in large-scale Indianapolis meth and fentanyl ring
INDIANAPOLIS – After arresting more than a dozen people in connection with a large drug trafficking operation in central Indiana, the last two remaining defendants have been convicted. A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against 36-year-old Rick Coley and 40-year-old David Duggar following an eight-day trial, according to the Department of Justice. Coley was […]
WISH-TV
US marshals arrest murder, rape suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The Marshals Service says Davis, 26, was arrested Jan. 31 by its...
Last 2 suspects convicted in takedown of Indianapolis drug ring
INDIANAPOLIS — The last two suspects have been convicted for their roles in an organized drug trafficking operation that was taken down in 2021. The convictions close a major chapter of an investigation that resulted in 20 arrests and got enough fentanyl to kill 500,000 people off the streets of Indianapolis.
22-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced in deadly armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 22-year-old man to 40 years in prison for a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis, one of which resulted in a man's death. According to court documents and evidence presented in district court, Angel Montano of Indianapolis and co-conspirators committed four armed robberies between July 19, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for attempted murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman 10 years ago. Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.
Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged
Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to decades in federal prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking while on home detention in February 2021. The Department of Justice announced Dylan Ostrum, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine and illegally possessing a firearm. He was originally found guilty after a three-day jury trial.
Arrest made in November shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD made an arrest in a November 2022 shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded. Tony Miller Jr. is charged with murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. The shooting happened Nov. 18 around 6:15 p.m. in the 9000...
WISH-TV
Marion police shooting happens after report of shots fired
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say. The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop results in the arrest of a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, February 2, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post discovered a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 grams of marijuana, and US currency on a traffic stop. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Trooper Jacob Ridgway patrolled...
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
'This shouldn't have happened' | Attorneys for man shot by officers in grandma's driveway send tort notice to Indy leaders
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for 24-year-old Anthony Maclin, who was shot by officers while he was sitting in his grandma's driveway, sent a tort claim notice, which means they are considering suing, to Indianapolis leaders on Monday. The notice went to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD...
95.3 MNC
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
WISH-TV
Police ID shooting suspect arrested by SWAT team on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SWAT officers have arrested a man following a shooting on the city’s south side Sunday night. At 6:58 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Tansy Court. That is near Arlington Avenue, south of I-465. Upon arrival, the police noticed three people inside the home, two with their hands up, just before police heard a large crash, IMPD says.
Comments / 3