Athlete of the Week: NFA's Tony Williams

Norwich Free Academy boys basketball player Tony Williams has been voted The Bulletin Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-28.

The junior guard scored 19 points and dished out eight assists as the Wildcats snapped Fitch’s five-game winning streak with a 77-54 victory. Williams also scored a game-high 19 points in the Wildcats' 64-56 overtime loss against Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) at Alumni Gymnasium in Norwich.

Williams' terrific week included a game-high 24-point performance in a 58-56 victory over Waterford.