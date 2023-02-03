ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Shell's cracker plant pollution prompts civil lawsuit

By Chrissy Suttles, Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
POTTER TWP. – Two environmental advocacy organizations plan to sue the owners of Beaver County’s petrochemical complex for repeated violations of air pollution limits.

The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council Thursday filed a notice of intent to sue ethane cracker plant owners and operators Shell Chemicals for federal Clean Air Act and Pennsylvania Air Pollution Control Act violations.

State regulators in December issued Shell a violation notice for exceeding its rolling limit on air contaminant emissions during the commissioning of Potter Township’s newly operational plastics plant. Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection said Shell’s emissions data for the 12-month period ending in September showed volatile organic compound emissions reached 521.6 tons — more than the company’s state-permitted 516.2 tons — and reached 662.9 tons for the period ending in October.

Regulators said the spike was associated with the initial startup of the facility. Shell on Nov. 15 announced its multi-billion-dollar ethane cracker plant was officially online, but the rollout of the facility started months prior. In September, ethane was first introduced at the site and crews started producing plastic pellets. Operators worked out a handful of malfunctions during this time, and Shell representatives said startup activities required additional flaring that led to the pollution exceedances.

Plaintiffs note Shell released nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide at rates that exceed permit limits during the final months of 2022, and assert the company released soot and other “visible emissions” that violate permit and Clean Air Act limits.

“Shell must be held accountable under the law and take appropriate steps to prevent illegal pollution going forward,” said Sarah Kula, Environmental Integrity Project attorney.

The facility is considered a major source of air contaminants for ozone precursors, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter, hazardous air pollutants and carbon dioxide equivalents under Pennsylvania’s air regulations. Studies have linked heavy exposure to certain volatile organic compounds to respiratory illness, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

“Shell’s exceedances are not just numbers in a book, they are tons of pollution that can harm and even kill people,” said Joseph Minott, Clean Air Council executive director. “We can’t allow these pollution events to become the cost of doing business. There must be strict penalties to deter this clear violation of the laws.”

Shell representatives on Friday said they are still reviewing the notice.

"Shell Polymers Monaca remains committed to safe, environmentally responsible operations that are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations," Shell said in a statement.

Plaintiffs must send notices of intent to sue at least 60 days before filing a complaint in federal court, according to the Clean Air Act.

