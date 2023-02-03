Read full article on original website
Happened in June.... did they recover a weapon? Was there a victim??? Are they going off information offered up by someone else trying to save their own hide? So many questions! This sites lack of details erks me.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN PENNROCK – WILMINGTON
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community–Wilmington. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road in reference to a shooting...
Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made another arrest in the shooting of a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female that happened on January 6th. Without warning, two suspects shot into a group of teens at the 1100 Block of Cambria Street in Southern Baltimore just after 2 pm. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on January 11th, and on Friday police arrested a 17-year-old suspect. Both suspects have been charged with attempted 1st-degree murder. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call The post Second Suspect Arrested In Baltimore Shooting of Two Teens appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Victim of fatal shooting in Wilmington identified
Wilmington Police have identified the person who died in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Danielle Hallmon was one of three people who were shot in the 300-block of East 23rd Street. She was 29. At the time of the shooting, one man was hospitalized in critical condition and another in stable...
firststateupdate.com
Drive-By Shooting In Pennrock Sends One To Hospital Late Monday
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating a shooting in the Pennrock community in Wilmington, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W Holly Oak Road...
WGMD Radio
Two Dover Teens Arrested on Weapons Charges
Two juveniles have been arrested by Dover Police after an investigation into loitering in a building at the Whatcoat apartments in Dover – and that two of the individuals in the group had firearms. The group ran when police went tot he building, but a 15- and 16-year old were arrested after a brief foot chase. Police found the 15 year old in possession of a 9mm handgun and over 4 grams of crack cocaine. The 16 year old was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and attempted to hit the officer placing him in the patrol car.
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify New Castle Man Shot And Killed In Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old Antoine Caceres, of New Castle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Caceres succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Anyone with information about this incident is...
Towson rape suspect arrested
TOWSON, MD – A man wanted for raping several women in Towson on February 2 has been arrested. 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested by Baltimore County Police Detectives in reference to the alleged sexual assualts committed at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and W. Joppa Road. Baltimore County Police detectives charged Davis with multiple counts of first-degree rape, assault, and armed robbery. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. According to police, on Thursday, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and W. Joppa Road in reference to a sexual The post Towson rape suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
41-year-old man arrested, charged for setting his own house on fire
A Talbot County man has been arrested and charged after investigators determined he was responsible for setting his own house on fire.
WBOC
Smyrna Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths
SMYRNA, Del. - Detectives are conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. According to the Smyrna Police Department, investigators are on the scene with two dead people. Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more details will be released as they become available and next of kin or notified.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Wilmington Saturday shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting around 4:30 Saturday afternoon, February 4, 2023. Officers located three victims in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. A 29-year old woman died of her injuries; a 31-year old man was listed in critical condition; and, a 30-year old man was in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Police Find Two Dead In Smyrna Under Suspicious Circumstances
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department are currently conducting a suspicious death investigation in the 2000 block of Providence Drive. Investigators are currently on the scene with two deceased individuals. The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing. Officials said there is no threat to public...
WMDT.com
Two teens arrested on gun, drug charges
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested two teens on weapons and drug charges over the weekend. Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers took the report of several subjects loitering in the 986 building of the Whatcoat Apartment complex. It was reported that two of the individuals in the group were in possession of firearms.
Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway
WOODBURY, NJ – Police in Woodbury are concerned about the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing and is feared to be a runaway. She has not been seen by her family since Monday evening at around 5:45 pm. Now, the Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Aminah Amin, who was last seen leaving her residence on S Evergreen Avenue on Monday. Aminah is described as a light skin black female with a thin build, approximately 4’10 and 120lbs. She was last see wearing a light blue sweatshirt, black pants with The post Woodbury police searching for 13-year-old, possible runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police
WILMINGTON, DE – As a result of a crash caused by an ‘impaired’ 19-year-old driver, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby and was critically injured. During the accident, the mother’s six-year-old daughter died, while her newborn baby and four-year-old son were also critically ill. The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Friday night. According to police, a 2016 silver Toyota Corolla approached Gregg Avenue as it was traveling eastbound in the left lane of West Newport Pike at approximately 8:54 p.m. At that time, a white The post Driver in serious crash that killed one juvenile, injured three including pregnant mom was impaired, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Drugs, Guns, And $31K Seized In Delco Bust: Police
Officials in Delaware County uncovered a trove of weapons and drugs during a raid at an Upland Borough home early on Friday, Feb. 3, authorities said in a release. Upland Police and Delco Narcotics Task Force officers seized "sizeable quantities" of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and unspecified prescription pills while executing a search warrant, the department said.
60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot Saturday night in Northeast Baltimore. Just after 11 pm, the Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Medford Road to investigate a shooting report. They found a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Both victims’ injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Northeastern District Detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 60-Year-Old Woman, Teen Shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington. According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police and medics arrived to find two of the...
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home
Child Shot: Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses say two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
