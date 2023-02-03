Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Janet Brooks Stevens
Janet Brooks Steven of Downy, Calif. departed this life on Jan. 30, 2023. Janet is a native of Lake Charles, La. and resided in Downy, Calif. after she met and married her husband of 32 years, Craig Stevens. To this union, one son was born, Jamaal A. Stevens. Janet was...
kjas.com
Oliver Bennett Foreman
Oliver Bennett Foreman, 73 of Kirbyville, formerly of Sulphur, LA died February 1, 2023 after a brief illness. He was a Vietnam veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Latrelle Payne Foreman; son, Shane Foreman and Amy of Waco; daughter, Karrie Stephenson of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
Lake Charles American Press
Joyce Gardner Moses
Joyce Gardner Moses, born Jan. 6, 1932, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents James Matthew Gardner and Bessie Brouse, husband of 52 years, Billy J. Moses and siblings Lottie McMillen, Erie Mae Allen, Wilbur “Son” Gardner and Elsie Moak.
Lake Charles American Press
City working to ensure fun, safe Mardi Gras
The city of Lake Charles is revving up the height of Mardi Gras season. “We’ve been celebrating since Jan. 6, and we’re coming into the high points of the final weekends of the Mardi Gras season for 2023,” said Katie Harrington, city of Lake Charles public information officer.
Lake Charles American Press
Louisiana Department of Health releases grades for Calcasieu water systems
Calcasieu Parish has 44 water systems that have been given preliminary grades by the Louisiana Department of Health, and most received top scores. There are 954 community water systems in the state and 776 of them covering some 3.9 million people earned an A or B. In addition to 64...
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide
Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2023. Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; 2 counts possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband defined.
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
KPLC TV
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Lake Charles American Press
Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed
The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
Growing discount store chain opening another new Louisiana location
A rising discount store chain is opening a new store location in Louisiana next week that promises major savings on a wide selection of name-brand items. Read on to learn more.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
