Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Family remembers loved ones who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two lives taken in a devastating fire. “That’s when we got the news that my father had passed and it devastated me man,” Justin Goubert said. Justin Joubert and his sister, Jaylynn James are now mourning the loss of their father Gary Joubert, one of two people who lost their life following a house fire in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Janet Brooks Stevens

Janet Brooks Steven of Downy, Calif. departed this life on Jan. 30, 2023. Janet is a native of Lake Charles, La. and resided in Downy, Calif. after she met and married her husband of 32 years, Craig Stevens. To this union, one son was born, Jamaal A. Stevens. Janet was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Oliver Bennett Foreman

Oliver Bennett Foreman, 73 of Kirbyville, formerly of Sulphur, LA died February 1, 2023 after a brief illness. He was a Vietnam veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Latrelle Payne Foreman; son, Shane Foreman and Amy of Waco; daughter, Karrie Stephenson of...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Joyce Gardner Moses

Joyce Gardner Moses, born Jan. 6, 1932, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 3, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents James Matthew Gardner and Bessie Brouse, husband of 52 years, Billy J. Moses and siblings Lottie McMillen, Erie Mae Allen, Wilbur “Son” Gardner and Elsie Moak.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

City working to ensure fun, safe Mardi Gras

The city of Lake Charles is revving up the height of Mardi Gras season. “We’ve been celebrating since Jan. 6, and we’re coming into the high points of the final weekends of the Mardi Gras season for 2023,” said Katie Harrington, city of Lake Charles public information officer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Two arrested in Westlake homicide

Two of three people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the homicide was drug-related.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur man arrested for second degree murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has arrested a man for second degree murder, according to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center booking report. Terrance Lee Malvo, 49, of Sulphur was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on in the morning hours of Friday, February 3. We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic accident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic accident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 3, 2023. Isaiah JeRay Frank, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Michael Andrew Thomas, 56, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; tail lamps; driver must be licensed; 2 counts possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband defined.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory discusses arrests made in the death of Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, who was found shot to death inside his residence at Dove Creek Mobile Home Park early Feb. 1, 2023. Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, of Eunice, was arrested for second-degree murder, and Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Conviction, sentence for man accused of kidnapping baby reversed

The sentence and conviction of an Iowa, La., man accused of kidnapping an 8-month-old baby have been reversed. Marcel Dugar was sentenced in 2021 to 36 years in prison after being found guilty of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated kidnapping. The sentence was set to run consecutively to time being served for a 1999 conviction for armed robbery and first-degree robbery.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

