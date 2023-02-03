Read full article on original website
Reni Newton
4d ago
I’m the cousin of the 17 year old. We miss you so much you are in gods hands now. And you and grandpa are giving him trouble. We all miss you terribly. We love you
Reply
4
Related
Man dies in head-on crash in St. Louis County Monday evening
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash Monday evening that resulted in the death of a man in St. Louis County. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard near Twill Court in Moline Acres. According to a...
Pedestrian killed by semi near Licking
The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.
St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday
DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
KYTV
Phelps County, Mo., teenager faces charges in shooting death of his father
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Phelps County deputies arrested a St. James, Mo., teenager for the shooting death of his father. Samuel Karlinski, 19, faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ralph Leon Karlinski, Jr. Investigators responded to a home in Rolla on Monday morning after a 911 caller...
krcgtv.com
Maries County Sheriff looking for man after chase, crash on Highway HH
The Maries County Sheriff's Department was looking for a man who ran away after a chase and a crash. A post on Sheriff Chris Heitman's Facebook page states that Dixon police started the chase. It then came into Maries County and headed down Highway HH. The man crashed the truck...
kjluradio.com
Pedestrian dies when he's struck by semi in Texas County
A Texas County man dies when he’s struck by a semi just east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Allen Long, 56, of Licking, was walking on Highway 32 early Monday morning when he was hit. Long was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver,...
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Accident Injures Two Springfield Men
A 46-year-old Springfield man suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 Sunday morning on I-44 at the 161.8-mile marker in Pulaski County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 24-year-old Kyle M. Reid of Springfield ran off the left side of the road, struck a cable barrier, returned to the roadway, then ran off the right side of the interstate and overturned. A passenger in the truck, 46-year-old Dexter L. McVay, was airlifted to a Springfield Hospital. Reid reported minor injuries and was taken to Phelps Health in Rolla. Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
KRMS Radio
Car Wreck In Camden County Sends Two People To The Hospital
Two people are injured Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident on Highway-54 near Route-J in Camden County. The highway patrol says 31-year-old Kelsey Kelley, of St. Clair, crossed over the centerline sideswiping 52-year-old Joyce Thorington, of Bolivar. Both vehicles skidded off the road with debris from the accident striking a...
kfmo.com
Washington County Sunday Crash
(Washington County, MO) A man from Belgrade, 42 year old Robert P. Briglia, is suffering serious injuries after he was hurt in a one vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Washington County. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the accident happened just after 8 o'clock as Briglia was driving east on Highway 32 near McFarland Road. He failed to negotiate a curve and the pick up ran off the right side of the highway, came back onto the road, and ran off the highway again. It crashed into an embankment and rolled over several times. Briglia was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
KTTS
Convicted Drug Dealer Crashes Car After Laclede County Pursuit
(KTTS News) — A convicted drug dealer has been arrested after leading authorities on a high speed chase in Laclede County. 41-year-old Scott Bonner was out on parole on drug trafficking charges. He was sentenced in 2018. He was arrested after he crashed his car in Lebanon. Authorities found...
KYTV
Woman taken to hospital after car slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter after her car slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to Shannon County first responders, the crash happened on County Road 504 near Eminence when the vehicle slid off an icy bridge into a creek.
myozarksonline.com
17-Year-Old Dead In Alcohol Related Phelps County Crash
A 17-year-old Saint James teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 5:30 Wednesday evening on I-44 at the 188-mile marker westbound. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a pickup driven by 39-year David A. Newton of Saint James ran off the right side of the highway. Newton overcorrected, causing the truck to overturn several times, ejecting Newton and the unnamed 17-year-old from the pickup. The teen was pronounced deceased at University Hospital in Columbia. Newton was airlifted to University Hospital with serious injuries. This is the first fatality in troop I this month and the third for the year. Newton is facing charges of D.W.I., causing the death of another, and failure to drive within the right lane involving a crash.
KYTV
Woman in serious condition after truck slides off an icy bridge into a creek near Eminence, Mo.
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter after her truck slid off the road into a creek Saturday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. when her truck skidded on the icy road, striking a road sign and sliding into Shawnee Creek. The crash occurred on County Road 504 around three miles south of Eminence.
Lake Saint Louis sees crime reduction, police claim regional task force part of its success
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — One St. Charles County city saw a major reduction in crime over the past several years. Lake Saint Louis had an impressive decrease and Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said they couldn't have achieved it on their own. He said there are several factors that...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Flood Watch issued for southern Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for several counties in southern Missouri. The watch lasts through Wednesday night. It includes these counties:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Greene, Mo. Howell, Mo. Lawrence, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Newton, Mo. Oregon, Mo. Ozark, Mo.
Detectives investigate homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Detectives from St. Louis County police are investigating a homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors Tuesday. Bellefontaine Neighbors police responded at 6 p.m. to the 800 block of Surrey Lane for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence.
kjluradio.com
Authorities ask for help finding missing Gasconade County man
Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing Gasconade County man. The Rosebud Police Department says Ashton Withington, 39, of Rosebud, was last heard from around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3. He may be headed to Kansas City, Indiana, or Texas. Withington is described as a white man,...
ktvo.com
3 additional indictments handed down in Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three additional indictments have been handed down in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., last month.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 6