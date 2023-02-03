Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
explore venango
Forest & Venango County CEC Director Seats Up for Election
PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Central Electric Cooperative’s (CEC’s) Board of Directors are elected on a rotating basis for four-year terms. This year, the two director seats up for election are Forest and Venango Counties. All CEC members have a voice in who serves on the eight-member board...
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township. According to police, this accident happened around 3:59 p.m. on January 22 on Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 39.7, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Jacob L. Heasley, of York, Pa.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Meringue Hearts
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Meringue Hearts – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Here’s a lovely dessert that your guests will think is almost too pretty to eat!. Ingredients. 3 large egg whites. 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar. Dash salt. 1 cup sugar. 1/3...
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes Through Patch of Trees Along Route 899
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville were dispatched on Friday morning to an accident on State Route 899. According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say 53-year-old Khaled...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pink Velvet Cupcakes
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Pink Velvet Cupcakes – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. -In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar, and food coloring until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
explore venango
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
explore venango
Area Woman Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Crashes into Road Sign in Jenks Township
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle crashed into a road sign in Jenks Township on Friday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash took place around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.
explore venango
Terry D. Kemmer
Terry D. Kemmer, age 59, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 27, 1963 in Clarion, PA he was the son of the late Forest and Blanche (Fye) Kemmer. Terry was a 1982 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School and graduated...
explore venango
Audience Decides: Luke Pentz Takes First Place in ‘Celebration of Talent’ Competition
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – The Barrow-Civic Theatre and Franklin Rotary Club presented the Celebration of Talent competition on February 4th, where performers from across Pennsylvania gathered to showcase their talents for a chance to win over $1,000.00 in cash and prizes. In a thrilling final round, it was Emlenton’s...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
explore venango
Marilyn A. McClelland
Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City, passed away on February 2, 2023 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City. She was born on February 10, 1935, in Dauphin County, to the late Ray and Georgia (Smith) Stevenson. She was married to the love of her life, Wilbur McClelland. The couple spent...
explore venango
Glenn T. Ross, Sr.
Glenn T. Ross, Sr., 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Friday evening, February 3, 2023. Born December 1, 1929 in Beaver Dam, Erie County, he was a son of the late Marshall and Dorothy Fischer Ross. Mr. Ross served so passionately in the Korean...
explore venango
Ronald R. Dloniak
Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well known Oil City businessman, passed away Friday Feb. 3, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station after an extended illness. Born Feb. 22, 1934 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Wala Dloniak. Ron was a graduate of Oil City...
explore venango
Martha Jane Shartle
Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, PA and Greenville, PA, died early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital. Born in Westford on January 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida Coates Keis,. On March 10, 1944 in Seattle, Washington she...
explore venango
Susan E. Bormet
Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, PA, died early Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes. Born on June 11, 1951 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Eleanor Stratton Derer. She was a graduate of Tallmadge High School, Tallmadge, Ohio...
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cast-Iron Skillet Steak
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Cast-Iron Skillet Steak – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Here’s a simple steak recipe that’s so easy, you could make it any day of the week!. Ingredients. 1 beef New York strip or ribeye steak (1 pound), 1 inch...
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Seneca man who allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, is scheduled...
Comments / 0